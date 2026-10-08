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SNL/Shane Gillis, Matlock, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, Ted Lasso, Matlock, All's Fair, Small Prophets, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary SNL leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Shane Gillis’ read-thru update and a new sketch spotlight ahead of Saturday.

SNL UK joins the lineup with Danny Dyer’s table read, alongside Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, and Ted Lasso updates.

Matlock, All’s Fair, The Hunting Wives, and Small Prophets deliver fresh TV news, trailers, renewals, and filming buzz.

Doctor Who headlines major genre coverage with a tender update, joined by Blade Runner 2099 and Strange New Worlds.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Blade Runner 2099, SNL/SNL UK, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, Roseanne, Ted Lasso, The Hunting Wives, Matlock, All's Fair, Disney+/Super Bowl LXI, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Small Prophets, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 8th, 2026:

Prime Video To Hold Blade Runner 2099 Experience at NYCC 2026

Avengers: Doomsday: Sebastian Stan Says It Is "Probably Heartbreaking"

SNL Cast & Host Shane Gillis Check In From Wednesday's Read-Thru

Clayface: Tickets Are Officially On Sale, TV Spot, And 2 New Posters

Abbott Elementary Returns Tonight! S06E01: "Jungle Classroom" Preview

SNL UK Cast, Host Danny Dyer Check In From Today's Table Read

Scrubs: Your S02E03: "My Ex's Ex" Preview; S02E04 & S02E05 Overviews

AEW Grand Slam: France Night 1 / Dynamite Review: Arc de Okada Falls

Roseanne Barr "Hated" Her ABC Sitcom Having Writers: Chuck Lorre

Ted Lasso Season 4 Cinematographer on Setting Tone, Women's Soccer

The Hunting Wives: Netflix Renews Mystery-Thriller Ahead of Season 2

Matlock Star Beau Bridges Offers Big Season 3 Filming Update

All's Fair Season 2 Sets November 4th Court Date; Trailer Released

SNL: Shane Gillis, Kind of Famous; Veronika Slowikowska Needs Pickles

Disney+ Set to Livestream Super Bowl LXI, 2 Regular Season NFL Games

Strange New Worlds: Joe Morton on Fulfilling His Star Trek Dream

The Choir: "Gavin & Stacey" Creators Set for 2027 Apple TV Series

Why Small Prophets Is a Live-Action Version of Wallace and Gromit

Doctor Who Tender Update: "Line of Duty" Showrunner & More Pitching

DC Studios/Skydance, NCIS, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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