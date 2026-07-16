Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Announces She's Leaving in Heartfelt Post

After seven seasons, and ahead of Season 52 this Fall, SNL star Chloe Fineman announced in a heartfelt post that she was leaving the show.

Article Summary Chloe Fineman announced she’s leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, departing SNL before Season 52 this fall.

Fineman joined SNL in 2019 and used the pandemic-era SNL at Home episodes to spotlight her standout celebrity impressions.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Fineman called working at SNL the greatest privilege of her life and thanked Lorne Michaels.

Fineman reflected on SNL’s emotional highs and lows, saying leaving is hard but the long-running show still feels like home.

After seven seasons, Chloe Fineman took to social media on Thursday to announce that she was departing NBC's Saturday Night Live, ahead of its 52nd season this fall. Fineman had a rough start to her SNL, coming aboard as a featured player during the 2019-2020 season – ahead of the pandemic lockdown – though the "SNL @ Home" episodes would go on to give Fineman a chance to showcase her library of incredible celebrity impressions. "After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter," Fineman began her Instagram post, announcing her exit from the long-running live sketch comedy and music series. "It's cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you're reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt. Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work. Sewing a jojo Siwa costume in 10 hours. Writing a cold open at 2pm on a Saturday. Finishing the VFX of a video minutes before dress (I don't know if "finishing VFX" is the right technical term but you get the idea)."

Fineman continued, "I'm definitely not the first to make this observation but it really is funny looking back at it all now, because at the show you get so invested in everything you work on. You sob uncontrollably when your sketch isn't picked. You storm into a producers office telling them they just made the biggest mistake of their lives. You call everyone you know to complain. And then you look back a few years later and it was a sketch called 'lipstick for thicc dogs.' But that's just the show. You respect it so much that you give it absolutely everything you have even when it's incredibly stupid. So you're ecstatic when it works out and the most devastated you've ever been when it doesn't. And in the end it doesn't matter all that much but it did at the moment."

It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I'm going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away," Fineman ended her post. "And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs."

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