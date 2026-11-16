Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: elon musk, snl

SNL Star Jeremy Culhane Responds to Elon Musk's Cold Open Complaints

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Jeremy Culhane posted a perfect response to Elon Musk's complaints about the SNL Cold Open this past weekend.

Earlier today, we reported that Elon Musk wasn't too happy with this past weekend's final edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live before the Thanksgiving break. Like a lot of folks, we thought the season headed into the break on a strong note, thanks in large part to host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. But Musk wasn't too thrilled with the way he was portrayed in SNL's Cold Open. The good news for SNL star Jeremy Culhane is that Musk has some of the worst pop culture opinions imaginable – many we've documented because they were so painfully bad. So if Musk has an issue with his portrayal during the "CIA Meeting Cold Open" (you can check out our thoughts on it below), Culhane should actually read that as an endorsement.

From the trying-too-hard leather jacket to trying to make phrases like "epic roast" and "hold my beer" sound cool and relevant, there was a lot to love about Culhane's take – unless you're Musk, obviously. Responding to what others thought of the sketch, Musk gave Culhane "maybe 5/10 for me," adding, "they need to try harder." Musk even went so far as to post a Venn diagram meant to show that SNL isn't funny anymore. We're going to leave it to Culhane for the final words in response:

SNL Cold Open Schools Billionaire Tech Bros; Bowen Yang Returns

After Inde Navarrette and Druski helped pull NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52 back from the brink over the past two weeks, seven-time host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers are on tap tonight to make it three-for-three (fingers crossed). Of course, the show can't get started without the SNL Cold Open – and, as we mentioned in our "5 Thoughts" piece from earlier today (you can check it out below), there are a ton of topics in just the past 24 hours that the SNL writers could pull from. Will we be getting more of James Austin Johnson's Trump? Most likely, given that he dodged an impeachment vote this week, we could see Colin Jost's dudebro, Pete Hegseth, appearing.

To kick things off, we've got Mulaney in the cold open at CIA headquarters, getting ready to school Peter Thiel (Ben Marshall), Sam Altman (Johnson), Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane), and Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes) on how to know when a woman is interested in them – and when they're actually a spy (a knife twist on the current situation involving Nvidia co-founder and ex-CEO Jensen Huang). It was a brutal "tough love" sketch built on the idea that no matter how rich they get, they're still not the kind of guys who would get women (or men) attracted to them unless it was for money and/or secrets. Mulaney's use of Venn diagrams is of social note – especially the one aimed at Zuckerberg and how many women actually want to sleep with him because he founded the Metaverse. And we ended the sketch with none other than SNL alum Bowen Yang returning to play Huang (a good sign that a musical sketch is on the way).

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