Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: john mulaney, snl

SNL Thursday Promos: Mulaney & Marshall Steal From The Best & More

For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall.

Article Summary John Mulaney, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ben Marshall team for SNL Thursday promos packed with sharp burns and playful chaos.

Bridgers lands the biggest roast, while Marshall tries to decode what really separates SNL Wednesday and Thursday promos.

Mulaney and Marshall admire the fall foliage before Bridgers hilariously calls them out for stealing from classic SNL.

The post also revisits Mulaney’s Wednesday promo with Ashley Padilla and tees up key context from last weekend’s SNL.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers being joined by SNL star Ben Marshall for the Thursday promos. We're still trying to figure out what the difference is between these and the Wednesday promos, aside from having the musical guest join in. First up, Marshall keeps his guard up for Mulaney's "roasting skills" – but it's Bridgers who drops the sick burn. Following that, Marshall addresses the question we've had about the Wednesday and Thursday promos, but we're not sure he likes Mulaney's answer. Finally, Mulaney and Marshall appreciate the fall foliage – before Bridgers calls them out for "stealing" from a hit SNL sketch.

On Wednesday, Mulaney was joined by SNL star Ashley Padilla for the midweek used-to-be-sketches-but-are-now-just-promos, where Mulaney made it clear that he's not looking for any trouble; he just wants to promote the show:

And here's a look back at Mulaney and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by a look back at our thoughts from last weekend's SNL Cold Open:

SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight for the second of three new shows in this run. On tap, we've got actor and comedian Druski hosting, with The Strokes becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight (more on that below), there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from. With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from James Austin Johnson. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

We're kicking things off at the U.S. Capitol with Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) and Hakeem Jeffries (Kenan Thompson) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea (even though the audience loved the idea). That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins (before dismissing Jeremy Culhane's JD Vance). And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a "lame duck" president, going off on a rant about The New Girl. But just when Trump began lamenting everyone leaving him, Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait! U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico hit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famous opening line.

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