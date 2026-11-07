Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, snl

SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

SNL Cold Open: James Austin Johnson's Trump had a breakdown from the "Blue Tsunami" and got upstaged by U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight for the second of three new shows in this run. On tap, we've got actor and comedian Druski hosting, with The Strokes becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight (more on that below), there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from. With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from James Austin Johnson. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

We're kicking things off at the U.S. Capitol with Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) and Hakeem Jeffries (Kenan Thompson) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea (even though the audience loved the idea). That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins (before dismissing Jeremy Culhane's JD Vance). And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a "lame duck" president, going off on a rant about The New Girl. But just when Trump began lamenting everyone leaving him, Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait! U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico hit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famous opening line.

Trump breaks down the midterm election results https://t.co/1yy2ug6Aak — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2026

SNL Pregame Preview: 5 Thoughts Heading Into Tonight's Show

What Happened to SNL's Midweek Sketch? Was SNL Season 52 premiere host Jalen Brunson's midweek sketch the last of its kind? Beginning with Dakota Johnson and running through this week, SNL has apparently ditched its Wednesday mini-sketch, replacing it with pretty much a version of the Thursday promos, except without the musical guest. We're not sure what the mindset was behind it, but we hope there's a reversal sooner rather than later. The sketches were a fun way of kicking off the promo week for the weekend show – having two rounds of the same style of promos feels uninspired.

Thank You, Inde Navarrette: I was feeling cautiously optimistic when we learned who would be hosting the next three shows when SNL returned on Halloween night: Inde Navarrette, Druski, and John Mulaney. But after the first three shows proved to be a mixed bag (we're trying to be kind), the concern remained. Thankfully, Navarrette proved to be a real pro when it came to how she approached her SNL hosting gig – and it showed. She was willing to give herself over to the SNL process and to look silly – and that's always a winning combination for the long-running live sketch comedy and music show.

SNL Cold Open & U.S. Midterm Elections: We're going to assume that we're getting James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump. But after this week's "Blue Tsunami" saw the Democrats take back control of the Senate and House of Representatives and score historic wins at the state level, we could be looking at a Cold Open that could see a number of SNL cast members introducing takes on any number of winning Democrats and losing Republicans.

The Druski Factor: I think it's going to be a perfect fit – as the pre-show promos have already demonstrated – and exactly the kind of energy the show could use right now. Druski is offering some of the – if not the – best sketch work going on social media, but it's so much more than that. Druski has already proven himself to be a comedian and a comedic actor – tonight's the night for him to remind the nation of that. From the SNL side, I can imagine it's nice to have someone who "gets" what the show does, even if their approach to it is different. I was hyped about this when it was just a rumor, and I think we could be looking at a contender for best show of the season.

Olivia Rodrigo Goes "SNL-ish" for New First-Ever Christmas Song: Pop star and big-time SNL host/musical guest Olivia Rodrigo rolled out her first-ever Christmas song this week, starring SNL star Ben Marshall and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon. "take me home (4 christmas)" sees the pop star asking her boyfriend (Marshall) to "show some serious commitment" by bringing her to his parents' house for the Christmas break – and that included a one-on-one with her boyfriend's mother – and her possible future mother-in-law (Nixon).

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