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SNL UK, American Horror Story: 13 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, AHS 13, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with coverage of the DIANA AI cold open and Jamie Demetriou with Royal Blood.

American Horror Story: 13 brings immersive FX horror to Los Angeles, while Doctor Who sparks BBC tender questions.

TV highlights also include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, and WWE SmackDown.

More streaming and media updates feature The Creep Tapes, Emily in Paris, Svengoolie, and major CNN-Politico news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Creep Tapes, SNL UK, Svengoolie, American Horror Story: 13, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE SmackDown, Emily In Paris, Politico-CNN-MS NOW, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 20th, 2026:

The Creep Tapes: Duplass & Brice on Planning Season 3, Future & More

SNL UK Cold Open: DIANA AI Goes Rogue, Ed Sheeran Plays It Safe & More

Svengoolie Invites "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken" Over to MeTV TONIGHT!

FX Unleashes American Horror Story: 13 Immersive Experience Upon LA

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E07 Look: The Gang Goes Gilligan

SNL UK Series 2 Rolls On Tonight with Jamie Demetriou, Royal Blood

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn's Title Reign Gets Messy

Emily In Paris Star Lily Collins Posts Heartfelt Farewell to Series

Politico Joins CNN, MS NOW: Denied White House Access After Trump Ban

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): Lestat, MOTU, The Munsters & More

CNN, MS NOW Reporters Denied White House Access; Press Badges Seized

VisionQuest Showrunner Matalas: No GenAI Used in MCU Series Production

Dexter: Resurrection Team Announces Season 2 Has Wrapped Production

Doctor Who: Some Thoughts, Questions & Concerns About BBC's Tender

Tracker, American Horror Story: 13 & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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