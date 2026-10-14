Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Cast, Host James Norton Check In During Today's Table Read

Here's a look at Saturday Night Live UK host James Norton and the SNL UK cast checking in from the table read for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL UK host James Norton joins the cast at the table read as Sky and NOW preview this weekend's new episode.

James Norton also shares a playful intro with SNL UK stars Annabel Marlow and Freddie Meredith ahead of show night.

Sky and NOW confirm Cynthia Erivo will host the October 24 episode of SNL UK, with Blossoms as musical guests.

Last week's SNL UK cold open took aim at the Royals, with Prince William, Harry, Meghan, and Andrew in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK host James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) (who will be joined this weekend by musical guests The Streets) introduced SNL UK stars Annabel Marlow and Freddie Meredith to the power of his eyes (more on that above). Now, we're getting a chance to check out Norton and the SNL UK cast during the table read for this weekend's show. And don't forget that October 24th brings Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning & 3-time Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) as host, joined by indie rock band Blossoms.

Saturday Night Live UK was back on Sky screens last weekend, with BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) on board as host, and singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as the musical guest. As for the SNL UK cold open, the spotlight shone on the awkward and toxic family shenanigans happening among the Windsors. Though Prince William (Freddie Meredith) and Kate Middleton (Annabel Marlow), and Prince Harry (Jack Shep) and Meghan Markle (Ayoade Bamgboye) have done a fine job avoiding a painfully uncomfortable (but would love to see) family reunion – that is, until tonight. But before the awkwardness got underway, Harry and Meghan had a chance to get a little nostalgic. "Look, this is where your grandpa asked if I was related to Beyoncé," Markle notes at one point. "Classic. And over here, this is where he asked if I was related to him," Harry replied.

The tone of the room changed once William and Kate entered the scene – with the claws coming out all around. "If it isn't Prince Ginger Pubes," Prince William hits his brother with. "I told you not to call me that because you know I don't have a comeback," Harry responded. And Middleton had a shot to get in on Meghan, saying, "Oh look, William, it's the woman from 'Suits,'" to which Harry replied, "She's not on 'Suits' anymore. She doesn't do anything anymore." Before things could de-escalate further, the truth was finally revealed. Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (George Fouracres) was hoping to make a reunion happen to get back in the good graces of King Charles (Larry Dean) and Queen Camilla (Emma Sidi).

After Andrew lashes out at him for not referring to him as "Prince Andrew" (he had his title stripped after a whole lot of horrible things involving Jeffrey Epstein and the Epstein Files), King Charles makes it clear that he's had enough – finally. "Andrew, enough is enough. You're arrogant. You're entitled. You represent an outdated institution that has had centuries of war, tax evasion, and slavery, and that's all great, but you have also been accused of terrible things, and that's where I draw the line," King Charles said. For his part, Andrew offered a very "interesting" defense: "I swear, I never believed for one moment that my actions would have consequences." But that doesn't mean there isn't time for one final drink, with King Charles adding, "Very well, Andrew. We can have one drink together. And that's it. Except for the million pounds I'll give you for the rest of your life."

DEAR SKY: THIS IS WHERE THE YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE SKETCH WOULD GO. YOUTUBE. YOU'VE HEARD OF IT, RIGHT? HOW ABOUT ACTUALLY USING IT IN A TIMELY MANNER? JUST A THOUGHT…

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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