Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Cold Open Sees UK PM Burnham Falling Victim to – Oasis?!?

SNL UK Cold Open: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham gets an offer from Oasis' Liam & Noel Gallagher that might be a little too good to be true.

Article Summary SNL UK shifts from royal family cold opens to UK PM Andy Burnham celebrating his tough anti-Russia UN speech.

Angela Rayner praises Burnham’s big moment as the sketch leans into political swagger, satire, and Manchester pride.

SNL UK twists hard when Liam and Noel Gallagher offer Burnham a gig, only to reveal an absurd Russian spy plot.

Burnham answers the Oasis trap with wobbly general election logic, before the cold open lands a clever Wonderwall payoff.

After two cold opens that focused on the royal family, tonight's Saturday Night Live UK (SNL UK) shifted the spotlight onto George Fouracres' UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Returning to his home in Manchester, Burnham is taking a victory lap over his performance at the United Nations, where he took on Putin and the Russian government. "I tell you what, you absolutely smashed that speech to the UN," Secretary of State Angela Rayner (Celeste Dring) noted. "About time someone stood up to Russia. They hate us because we have freedom and Greggs." Burnham added, "I'm sick of Russia trying to divide the British people. We can divide ourselves, thank you very much." And that's when Oasis brothers Liam (Jack Shep) and Noel Gallagher (Freddie Meredith) entered the scene – seriously.

As good a mood as Burnham was in, it tripled when he learned why the Oasis brothers were there: they needed a guest guitarist for their next show… and they wanted Burnham for the job. "Ange, cancel the budget! I'm going on tour!" he tells Rayner, clearly ready to take them up on the offer. They just needed a few personal details from the UK Prime Minister, and then… they had him! It turns out that Liam and Noel have been Russian spies the entire time. "Oasis has always been Russian psyops. All songs were made in a lab by Kremlin scientists. 'Wonderwall' is really 'Wonderful Wall' about the Berlin Wall," Liam noted.

But despite the Oasis brothers holding all of the cards, Burnham makes it clear that he won't be anyone's puppet. He's ready to do what needs to be done… if he needs to… unless he doesn't… but he might. "Just because you have the power to do something, doesn't mean you should. I, for example, could hold a general election tomorrow and easily smash it," Burnham argues, referencing the PM's alleged flip-flopping on calling for a general election. "But as I announced yesterday, I won't do. And I could. Maybe I should. And I will. But I won't. Unless I do. Which I won't. Unless I do. And that is true leadership." We won't spoil how the cold open ends, but it finds a cool way to incorporate a key line from "Wonderwall" in the sketch.

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