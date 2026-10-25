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SNL UK, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, AEW Collision, Svengoolie, Daredevil: Born Again, SNL UK, WWE SmackDown, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK headlines today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with a preview of the 2026 finale hosted by Cynthia Erivo with Blossoms.

Daredevil: Born Again also leads the lineup, as Vincent D’Onofrio weighs in on the future and Kingpin’s fate.

TV and pop culture picks include Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 music, AEW Collision, Svengoolie, and WWE SmackDown.

BCTV Daily Dispatch rounds up the past 24 hours in TV news, reviews, interviews, and opinion worth catching up on.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, AEW Collision, Svengoolie, Daredevil: Born Again, SNL UK, WWE SmackDown, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 25th, 2026:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Releases Official Score & Soundtrack

AEW Collision Preview: FTR Stop the Bleeding, Jay White Speaks

Svengoolie & The Sven Squad Host a "Monster Mash" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Daredevil: Born Again Star D'Onofrio: "Not Over Until They Recast"

SNL UK Wraps Up 2026 TONIGHT with Cynthia Erivo & Blossoms: Preview

WWE SmackDown Review: New Champs Crowned, Cash-In Avoided

Tracker Exclusive, Law & Order: SVU & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In face, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

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