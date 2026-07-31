Posted in: Sky One, TV, YouTube | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK (Finally) Releases "British Pork: It's Got the Lot" Sketch

Though it took some time, SNL UK has officially released the George Fouracres-fronted "British Pork: It’s Got the Lot" sketch on YouTube.

We said it throughout the entire first season of Sky's SNL UK. There's no bigger compliment that someone on this side of the Atlantic could pay the freshman sketch comedy series than to proudly admit that some of the sketches made me want to do a little homework to better appreciate them. One of those was the George Fouracres-fronted "British Pork" sketch, which was based on a very bizarre and twisted 1984 commercial for (you guessed it) British pork. It wasn't the subject itself, but the way it was presented. The intense, ominous tone from the dad, the slightly off reactions from around the table, that weird glance between mom and dad… yeah, it's all very creepy. Though we were familiar with the ad from a few years back, the sketch made us look at it in a whole new light (especially after Fouracres shared his personal history behind it). Though it took some time, SNL UK has released the official YouTube video for the sketch (here's hoping the Doctor Who sketch is up next).

Here's a look at the sketch in its official YouTube form, followed by some personal background on the sketch from Fouracres:

Here's a look at what Fouracres had to share about the "British Pork" sketch, including how long the original commercial has stuck with him, bringing the sketch to life, and much more – including an apology for corpsing during the SNL UK sketch:

Here's a look at the original advertisement from the early 80s, courtesy of Scarred for Life (followed by a YouTube version):

Apparently Saturday Night Live UK did a parody of this Scarred For Life gem last night: the deeply sinister early 80s British Pork ad! Talk about a deep cut… pic.twitter.com/hhsjT0DDPX — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) May 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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