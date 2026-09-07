Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK: Freddie Meredith Joins Cast Ahead of Series 2 Premiere

With SNL UK kicking off Series 2 this weekend, get to know the show's newest cast member, Freddie Meredith (Such Brave Girls, Big Boys).

Article Summary SNL UK Series 2 premieres September 12 with host Jeff Goldblum and musical guest CMAT on Sky and NOW.

Freddie Meredith joins the SNL UK cast for Series 2, bringing credits from Such Brave Girls and Big Boys.

The London-born actor-comedian cites Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, Tim Key, and Nathan Fielder as comedy heroes.

Meredith says SNL UK is an iconic career milestone, with theatre, stand-up, and online sketch roots behind him.

When Saturday Night Live UK kicks off Series 2 on September 12th with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) and musical guest CMAT, SNL UK viewers will get a chance to get to know the newest member of the ensemble cast: actor and comedian Freddie Meredith (Such Brave Girls, Big Boys). Here's what you need to know about Meredith:

Hometown: London, more specifically Shepherd's Bush

Comedy Heroes: Jamie Demetriou, Tim Key, Tina Fey, Nathan Fielder, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, and Julia Davis.

Why did you want to be part of the "SNL UK" cast? "It's a no-brainer, it's the most iconic comedy show, and it looks like so much fun. It will undoubtedly inform everything I do for the rest of my career and I can't wait for the experience. It's SNL!!!"

What is your background in live performance or sketch comedy? "I trained at drama school and began working professionally in theatre. Over time, I found myself increasingly drawn to comedy and started doing stand‑up alongside my acting work, and that naturally led me into making short sketches online."

Meredith is joining a returning SNL UK cast that includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young. Here's a rundown of the show dates (so far) for 2026: September 12th, 19th, and 26th; October 10th, 17th, and 24th.

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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