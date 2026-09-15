Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Host Jamie Demetriou's Nickname Game Is Sorely Lacking

SNL UK returns this weekend with host Jamie Demetriou and musical guest Royal Blood. Here's a look at Demetriou getting to know the cast...

Article Summary SNL UK returns this weekend with Jamie Demetriou hosting and Royal Blood joining as the musical guest.

A new SNL UK intro sketch shows Demetriou struggling badly to give cast members the right nicknames.

Larry Dean, Al Nash, and Freddie Meredith are the first to learn just how awkward Demetriou gets under pressure.

The post also revisits SNL UK's latest cold open, with Harry, Meghan, King Charles, and PM Andy Burnham.

After a strong return from summer break, Sky's Saturday Night Live UK is back this weekend with BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) as host, and rock band Royal Blood as the musical guest. That meant it was time for an SNL UK introductory sketch (like an early midweek sketch). In the clip above, Demetriou deals with the pressure of finding the right nickname. And let's just say that he's really, really bad at it – as Larry Dean, Al Nash, and Freddie Meredith quickly learn…

SNL UK Cold Open: Harry-Meghan UK Return, PM Burnham & More

SNL UK's first cold open of the second series focused on Prince Harry (Jack Shep) and Meghan Markle's (Ayoade Bamgboye) highly publicized and very dramatic return to England. The scene begins simply enough, with King Charles II (Larry Dean) and Queen Camilla (Emma Sidi) enjoying a weekend at Scotland's Balmoral Castle, away from the day-to-day responsibilities, "just like every other day." But the King and Queen's quiet time doesn't last for long, with Harry and Megan not exactly warmly received by Charles: "What do you two want? Don't tell me you've spent that Netflix money already," he hits Harry with, alluding to the company's production deal with the streaming service. "Daddy, it was $16 million. How long was it supposed to last?" Harry responded.

After a great line about Charles possibly not being Harry's father, Queen Camilla offered more of an olive branch to the couple – kinda. "Hello, sweet Harry. And beautiful Meghan, as brown as ever," Camilla offered, a nod to a previous interview that the Duke and Duchess had with Oprah Winfrey, where they revealed that an unnamed member of the Royal Family questioned how dark the skin complexion of their son would be. "Hey, Step Queen. I brought you a gift… It's ice. I made it myself. I can give you the recipe," Markle responded, a jab at her personal line of items and shows.

Though previously portrayed by Paddy Young, George Fouracres made his debut as Prime Minister Andy Burnham – and he's here to make everyone happy. "I'm the new PM, and I'm nothing like the last one. Harry, Megan, I'm here to tell you that just because you're normal folk doesn't mean your life has to be crap. That is the Burnham promise," he noted. After taking over the spotlight, the prime minister offered a rundown of his summer policy agenda – finally offering, "I will buy everybody a pint, because I want you to like me. I need you to like me."

On September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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