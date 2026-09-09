Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Host Jeff Goldblum on Why He's Hosting; Table Read Check-In

The SNL UK cast checks in from table read, and Jeff Goldblum discusses why he's hosting and what it was like hosting the US version.

Article Summary SNL UK season 2 opens this weekend with Jeff Goldblum hosting and CMAT as musical guest on Sky and NOW.

The SNL UK cast checks in from table read as Goldblum joins the team ahead of the series opener.

Jeff Goldblum says his love of London and UK culture made hosting SNL UK an easy yes.

Goldblum recalls hosting SNL in 1993 and 1997, calling the week creatively chaotic, thrilling, and a blast.

With Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK kicking off its second series this weekend with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) and musical guest CMAT, Goldblum and the cast checked in earlier today during the midweek table read (which you can check out on Instagram and TikTok). In addition, Goldblum shared with Variety why he was up for hosting the series opener. "I'm a big Anglophile. I've read all of P.G. Wodehouse. We recently filmed 'Wicked' there, and I did the last 'Jurassic' movie there. I've spent a lot of time in London. I've done a couple of things on the West End. I'm a big fan. I'm excited and humbled and thrilled to be part of it," he said. Having hosted the US version in 1993 and 1997, Golblum shared what the week leading up to the big night feels like. "It'll get your blood going and put you on alert. It's a fun, exciting, creatively chaotic and delicious week. It seems they're following something of the same schedule this week," he said. "I kind of remember it in my bones. When you finally get yourself out there, you're trying to just do the assignment. It's a blast."

In the clip below, new cast member Freddie Meredith takes Golblum on a tour of the set, but it doesn't take our host long to realize that Meredith has no idea where anything is located yet. To his credit, Meredith owns up to it, adding that he really needed to find the toilets. That's when Goldblum shared his secret to getting through those times when he isn't feeling too sure of himself. We're just not sure it's the right advice for Meredith…

On September 19th, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) will be joined by British rock band Royal Blood. A week later, on September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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