Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Midweek: Jeff Goldblum Teaches Freddie Meredith His Secret

SNL UK Series 2 premiere host Jeff Goldblum teaches new cast member Freddie Meredith his secret - we're just not sure it's right for Meredith.

Article Summary SNL UK drops its first Series 2 midweek sketch as Jeff Goldblum tours the set with new cast member Freddie Meredith.

Goldblum quickly spots Meredith is lost backstage, leading to a funny confession and some very questionable advice.

The SNL UK Series 2 premiere airs this weekend on Sky and NOW with Jeff Goldblum hosting and CMAT as musical guest.

Upcoming SNL UK episodes will feature Jamie Demetriou with Royal Blood, then Amelia Dimoldenberg with Rachel Chinouriri.

With Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returning this weekend with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) and musical guest CMAT, we're getting our first midweek sketch of the second series. In the clip above, new cast member Freddie Meredith takes Golblum on a tour of the set, but it doesn't take our host long to realize that Meredith has no idea where anything is located yet. To his credit, Meredith owns up to it, adding that he really needed to find the toilets. That's when Goldblum shared his secret to getting through those times when he isn't feeling too sure of himself. We're just not sure it's the right advice for Meredith…

On September 19th, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) will be joined by British rock band Royal Blood. A week later, on September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

Here's a look back at what we learned about Meredith's backstory earlier this week when the casting news was announced:

Hometown: London, more specifically Shepherd's Bush

Comedy Heroes: Jamie Demetriou, Tim Key, Tina Fey, Nathan Fielder, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, and Julia Davis.

Why did you want to be part of the "SNL UK" cast? "It's a no-brainer, it's the most iconic comedy show, and it looks like so much fun. It will undoubtedly inform everything I do for the rest of my career and I can't wait for the experience. It's SNL!!!"

What is your background in live performance or sketch comedy? "I trained at drama school and began working professionally in theatre. Over time, I found myself increasingly drawn to comedy and started doing stand‑up alongside my acting work, and that naturally led me into making short sketches online."

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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