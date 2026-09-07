Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Offers BTS Look at Cast Filming New Series 2 Opening Titles

Set to return this Saturday, Sky and NOW's SNL UK released a behind-the-scenes look at the cast filming their new Series 2 opening titles.

Article Summary SNL UK returns to Sky and NOW this Saturday, with a behind-the-scenes look at the cast filming Series 2 opening titles.

Jeff Goldblum hosts the SNL UK Series 2 premiere, with CMAT as musical guest for the season-opening episode.

SNL UK adds Freddie Meredith to the Series 2 cast, joining the sketch show ahead of its highly anticipated return.

Sky confirmed SNL UK 2026 dates so far, with new episodes airing across September and October for Series 2.

Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK kicks off Series 2 this Saturday with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked), musical guest CMAT, SNL UK, and recently announced new SNL UK cast member, actor and comedian Freddie Meredith (Such Brave Girls, Big Boys). Now, we're getting a look at the cast as they film the new opening titles for the second series.

SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith. Here's a rundown of the show dates (so far) for 2026: September 12th, 19th, and 26th; October 10th, 17th, and 24th.

Here's a look back at what we learned about Meredith's backstory earlier today when the casting news was announced:

Hometown: London, more specifically Shepherd's Bush

Comedy Heroes: Jamie Demetriou, Tim Key, Tina Fey, Nathan Fielder, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, and Julia Davis.

Why did you want to be part of the "SNL UK" cast? "It's a no-brainer, it's the most iconic comedy show, and it looks like so much fun. It will undoubtedly inform everything I do for the rest of my career and I can't wait for the experience. It's SNL!!!"

What is your background in live performance or sketch comedy? "I trained at drama school and began working professionally in theatre. Over time, I found myself increasingly drawn to comedy and started doing stand‑up alongside my acting work, and that naturally led me into making short sketches online."

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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