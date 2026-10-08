Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Promo: Hammed Animashaun Joins Danny Dyer & Sasha Keable

SNL UK star Hammed Animashaun joined host Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) and musical guest Sasha Keable for this week's promo.

With only a few days to go until Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returns, with BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) on board as host, and singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as musical guest, we're checking back in to see how the week is looking. After a midweek sketch and table read for the weekend, Dyer and Keable were joined by SNL UK star Hammed Animashaun, who feels like he's died and gone to something better than Heaven.

Check out the promo clip below, with Dyer and Keable most likely set for their official fashion shoots on Friday:

And here's a look at Dyer and the SNL team during the table read from earlier this week for this weekend's show:

Next week, James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) will host, joined by The Streets. And before the month of October wraps, on October 24th, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning & 3-time Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) will host, joined by indie rock band Blossoms. Now, here's a look at Dyer showing SNL UK stars Larry Dean and Jack Shep just how welcoming a host he can be during this week's SNL UK midweek sketch:

SNL UK Cold Open Sees UK PM Burnham Falling Victim to – Oasis?!?

After two cold opens that focused on the royal family, SNL UK shifted the spotlight onto George Fouracres' UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Returning to his home in Manchester, Burnham is taking a victory lap over his performance at the United Nations, where he took on Putin and the Russian government. "I tell you what, you absolutely smashed that speech to the UN," Secretary of State Angela Rayner (Celeste Dring) noted. "About time someone stood up to Russia. They hate us because we have freedom and Greggs." Burnham added, "I'm sick of Russia trying to divide the British people. We can divide ourselves, thank you very much." And that's when Oasis brothers Liam (Jack Shep) and Noel Gallagher (Freddie Meredith) entered the scene – seriously.

As good a mood as Burnham was in, it tripled when he learned why the Oasis brothers were there: they needed a guest guitarist for their next show… and they wanted Burnham for the job. "Ange, cancel the budget! I'm going on tour!" he tells Rayner, clearly ready to take them up on the offer. They just needed a few personal details from the UK Prime Minister, and then… they had him! It turns out that Liam and Noel have been Russian spies the entire time. "Oasis has always been Russian psyops. All songs were made in a lab by Kremlin scientists. 'Wonderwall' is really 'Wonderful Wall' about the Berlin Wall," Liam noted.

But despite the Oasis brothers holding all of the cards, Burnham makes it clear that he won't be anyone's puppet. He's ready to do what needs to be done… if he needs to… unless he doesn't… but he might. "Just because you have the power to do something, doesn't mean you should. I, for example, could hold a general election tomorrow and easily smash it," Burnham argues, referencing the PM's alleged flip-flopping on calling for a general election. "But as I announced yesterday, I won't do. And I could. Maybe I should. And I will. But I won't. Unless I do. Which I won't. Unless I do. And that is true leadership." We won't spoil how the cold open ends, but it finds a cool way to incorporate a key line from "Wonderwall" in the sketch.

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!