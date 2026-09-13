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SNL UK Returns, AHS 13, High Potential & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS 13, High Potential, SNL UK, Svengoolie, WWE SmackDown, Diablo, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK returns with Series 2 buzz, from Jeff Goldblum and CMAT’s kickoff to a sharp, headline-chasing cold open.

SNL UK’s Weekend Update targets Trump’s hairdo, while a legal-team twist adds extra intrigue to the sketch fallout.

Beyond SNL UK, the dispatch rounds up American Horror Story 13, High Potential season 3, and Diablo’s animated push.

Also on deck: Svengoolie’s MeTV return, WWE SmackDown fallout, Strange New Worlds finale teases, and more TV picks.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Horror Story: 13, High Potential, SNL UK, Svengoolie, WWE SmackDown, Diablo, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 13th, 2026:

New American Horror Story: 13 Teaser; Paulson on Juggling Roles

High Potential S03: Kaitlin Olson & Daniel Sunjata Check In From Set

SNL UK: Weekend Update Targets Trump Hairdo; Legal Team Kills Joke?

Svengoolie Swats "The Fly" TONIGHT on MeTV; Halloween BOO-Nanza News

SNL UK Series 2 Cold Open: Harry-Meghan UK Return, PM Burnham & More

Sami Zayn Winning the WWE Championship Proves WWE is Always Right

SNL UK Series 2 Kicks Off Tonight with Jeff Goldblum & CMAT: Preview

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn's Glorious Revolution

Diablo: Blizzard Entertainment, Netflix Developing Animated Series

Strange New Worlds S05: Paul Wesley Teases "Magical" TOS/Series Finale

Blu-ray On My Mind (TV Edition): Euphoria, LOTR, Dr. Seuss & More

AHS 13, Always Sunny & Stephen King/Carrie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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