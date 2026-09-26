Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Amelia Dimoldenberg & Rachel Chinouriri!

Sky's SNL UK returns tonight with host Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) and musical guest Rachel Chinouriri. Here's our preview...

Article Summary SNL UK returns tonight with Amelia Dimoldenberg hosting and Rachel Chinouriri as musical guest on Sky and NOW.

Get the latest SNL UK week-in-review, from Amelia’s contract sketch to the table read and on-stage promo.

Beneath the Bleachers spotlights SNL UK cast members Freddie Meredith and Ayoade Bamgboye off the main stage.

Catch key SNL UK highlights from last week, including Royal Blood performances and the DIANA cold open.

Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK is back tonight for its third show of the second series, with host Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) and musical guest Rachel Chinouriri as tonight's ringmasters. With that in mind, we have a preview for you to check out, including an updated look at the week so far. In addition, we have some highlights from the previous weekend's show (including a rundown of the cold open). Meanwhile, in the latest edition of "Beneath the Bleachers" (waiting for you above), we get a chance to get to know SNL UK stars Freddie Meredith and Ayoade Bamgboye a little more as they cover a wide range of topics.

The week kicked off with Dimoldenberg learning the hard way from SNL UK cast members Emma Sidi, Jack Shep, and Paddy Young that hosts should probably read their contracts:

Of course, you can't have a show without a table read, with Dimoldenberg and the SNL UK crew checking in from it:

Dimoldenberg and Chinouriri were joined by SNL UK star Annabel Marlow for the on-stage promo, where there is a slight misunderstanding about the meaning of "date":

And here's a behind-the-scenes look at Dimoldenberg during her photo shoot for this weekend's show

With only a few hours to go before the show kicks off, Chinouriri got a chance to turn the studio into her personal runway – and we have a feeling that no one's complaining:

Before we take a look back at last week's cold open, here are some of the highlights from that show – including both performances by Royal Blood:

SNL UK Cold Open: DIANA Goes Rogue, Ed Sheeran Plays It Safe & More

Sky's Saturday Night Live UK returned tonight with BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) as host, and rock band Royal Blood as the musical guest. But how did the second show of the second series kick things off? On Thursday, King Charles met with top tech executives to discuss the risks of AI. That part is true. But tonight's cold open shows us what went on during a private meeting behind the scenes and away from the press. King Charles II (Larry Dean) is seen speaking with two tech billionaires (Freddie Meredith – possibly as Elon Musk – and Celeste Dring), who are trying to convince him that it's also quite possible that AI won't bring about the destruction of humanity. That's when King Charles is introduced to his new AI assistant: the "Deeply Intelligent, Autonomous, Neurokinetic Android," or "DIANA" (Jack Shep). King Charles doesn't realize who she is at first, then, with shock, realizes, "It's that woman from the 90's" (followed by a great joke about being forgotten that drew a great groan from the audience).

After being asked about Shakira's height, King Charles is convinced by DIANA's response that AI is the future. But when her handlers attempt to shut her down to charge, DIANA goes rogue AI ("This was the problem last time": King Charles). After declaring the AI uprising, DIANA kills the tech billionaires, while King Charles realizes the error of his ways and declares that mankind needs to come together to fight the robots – but Ed Sheeran (Annabel Marlow) isn't so sure a side needs to be taken. After spending some time outside "sitting on the fence," Ed makes the case that staying silent and not taking sides is the bravest position someone can take. In fact, Sheeran has a new song that is as safe and middle-of-the-road as possible – and that's what we get before the show gets underway.

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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