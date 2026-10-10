Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Danny Dyer & Sasha Keable: Our Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's edition of Sky's Saturday Night Live UK, with SNL UK host Danny Dyer and musical guest Sasha Keable.

Article Summary SNL UK returns tonight on Sky and NOW with Danny Dyer hosting and Sasha Keable set as the musical guest.

Our SNL UK preview rounds up the week so far, from Danny Dyer’s midweek sketch to the cast table read.

Next on SNL UK: James Norton with The Streets, followed by Cynthia Erivo and indie rock band Blossoms.

We also revisit last week’s SNL UK cold open, where PM Andy Burnham gets hilariously trapped by Oasis.

Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returns tonight with BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) on board as host, and singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as musical guest. To help set the mood, we've thrown together a special preview, including a rundown of how the week's gone, highlights from last week's show (including a look back at the cold open), and more. And don't forget that next week, James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) will host, joined by The Streets as the musical guest. And before October wraps, October 24th brings Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning & 3-time Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) as host, joined by indie rock band Blossoms.

During the SNL UK midweek sketch, Dyer showed SNL UK stars Larry Dean and Jack Shep how welcoming a host he can be:

And here's a look at Dyer and the SNL team during the table read for this weekend's show:

After a midweek sketch and table read for the weekend, Dyer and Keable were joined by SNL UK star Hammed Animashaun, who feels like he's died and gone to something better than Heaven:

Finally, we've got Dyer and Keable being spotlighted in some behind-the-scenes looks heading into tonight:

SNL UK Cold Open Sees UK PM Burnham Falling Victim to – Oasis?!?

After two cold opens that focused on the royal family, SNL UK shifted the spotlight onto George Fouracres' UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Returning to his home in Manchester, Burnham is taking a victory lap over his performance at the United Nations, where he took on Putin and the Russian government. "I tell you what, you absolutely smashed that speech to the UN," Secretary of State Angela Rayner (Celeste Dring) noted. "About time someone stood up to Russia. They hate us because we have freedom and Greggs." Burnham added, "I'm sick of Russia trying to divide the British people. We can divide ourselves, thank you very much." And that's when Oasis brothers Liam (Jack Shep) and Noel Gallagher (Freddie Meredith) entered the scene – seriously.

As good a mood as Burnham was in, it tripled when he learned why the Oasis brothers were there: they needed a guest guitarist for their next show… and they wanted Burnham for the job. "Ange, cancel the budget! I'm going on tour!" he tells Rayner, clearly ready to take them up on the offer. They just needed a few personal details from the UK Prime Minister, and then… they had him! It turns out that Liam and Noel have been Russian spies the entire time. "Oasis has always been Russian psyops. All songs were made in a lab by Kremlin scientists. 'Wonderwall' is really 'Wonderful Wall' about the Berlin Wall," Liam noted.

But despite the Oasis brothers holding all of the cards, Burnham makes it clear that he won't be anyone's puppet. He's ready to do what needs to be done… if he needs to… unless he doesn't… but he might. "Just because you have the power to do something, doesn't mean you should. I, for example, could hold a general election tomorrow and easily smash it," Burnham argues, referencing the PM's alleged flip-flopping on calling for a general election. "But as I announced yesterday, I won't do. And I could. Maybe I should. And I will. But I won't. Unless I do. Which I won't. Unless I do. And that is true leadership." We won't spoil how the cold open ends, but it finds a cool way to incorporate a key line from "Wonderwall" in the sketch.

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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