Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Season 2 Production Underway; "So It Begins. Again": Taylor

With the sketch comedy series returning on September 12th, director Paul Taylor signaled that production was underway on SNL UK Season 2.

Article Summary SNL UK Season 2 production is underway, with director Paul Taylor confirming the return via an Instagram set update.

Saturday Night Live UK returns September 12 on Sky and NOW, with the original cast officially back for Season 2.

Paul Taylor’s “So it begins. Again” post signals SNL UK is moving into the next phase ahead of its live return.

As SNL UK gears up, attention turns to how the new season can build momentum before its September premiere.

With only seventeen days to go until the live sketch comedy and music series returns on September 12th, the doors to Saturday Night Live UK are being thrown open, and work is getting underway. Earlier this month, we were not only treated to the date reveal but also the news that the original cast would be returning: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young. Heading into the middle of the week, director Paul Taylor made it all a reality, signaling that the gears were getting ready to start grinding again on the second season of SNL UK. "So it begins. Again," Taylor wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a selfie in front of a wall reading "Saturday Night Live UK."

As we inch closer to September, it won't be long before Saturday Night Live returns to NBC for its 52nd season, and Saturday Night Live UK returns to Sky and NOW for its second season. We know SNL UK will be back on September 12th, and there have been rumblings that SNL could return on September 26th. While we await official word, we have five things that we would like to see from both shows – here's a look:

(1) SNL UK Needs to Stream Live on Peacock: Currently, SNL UK airs on Sky and streams on NOW in the UK, streaming on Peacock the following day in the U.S. (usually around the middle of the afternoon, eastern time). If contracts/rights deals could be adjusted, Saturday night could be an international night of live sketch comedy and music – and that would be pretty sweet. Of course, having SNL stream on NOW would make the whole thing even sweeter.

(2) SNL UK Needs to Get Sketches on YouTube Faster: The "British Pork" sketch just hit this past week, and we're still waiting for the "Doctor Who" sketch. Even filmmaker Edgar Wright has pointed it out. SNL UK has to do a better job of getting its sketches on YouTube, because the wait is pretty brutal – and not everything is making it online. We're not sure if rights issues are coming into play or not – maybe our next idea might clear things up:

(3) SNL Needs to Diversify Its Cast: With Chloe Fineman having departed, we're returning to a topic that we've hit on in previous opinion pieces. EP Lorne Michaels needs to spearhead a stronger effort to diversify the cast to better reflect society. Bringing in famous faces for certain roles might be a short-term fix, but it doesn't make up for what we see when the official cast photo gets released.

(4) SNL Season 52: Less "Five-Timers," Please? It feels like we've been getting a lot of those, especially with everything that went down over the previous two seasons for SNL's big 50th anniversary. That said, we would love to see a season dedicated to a "First-Timers Club": a season that gives some famous faces their first shot at Studio 8H.

(5) SNL/SNL UK Crossover Needs to Happen: We're not saying that it wouldn't be a logistical headache, but a "talent swap" between the two shows for one week would be pretty great. Our first thought: a "Weekend Update" swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che, and Ania Magliano and Paddy Young. Seeing how Ashley Padilla and Jack Shep would be after swapping sides of the Atlantic could also be comedy gold.

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