Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Sept. Shows: Demetriou/ Royal Blood & Dimoldenberg/Chinouriri

SNL UK welcomes Jamie Demetriou and Royal Blood on Sept. 19th. On Sept. 26th, Amelia Dimoldenberg will be joined by Rachel Chinouriri.

Article Summary SNL UK returns this weekend on Sky and NOW with Jeff Goldblum hosting and CMAT as musical guest.

Jamie Demetriou will host SNL UK on September 19, with British rock duo Royal Blood as musical guest.

Amelia Dimoldenberg takes the SNL UK stage on September 26, joined by acclaimed indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri.

SNL UK Season 2 also spotlights cast member Freddie Meredith, whose comedy influences include Tina Fey and Jamie Demetriou.

With Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returning this weekend with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) and musical guest CMAT, the hosts and musical guests for the following two SNL UK shows were announced. On September 19th, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) will be joined by British rock band Royal Blood. A week later, on September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

Here's a look back at what we learned about Meredith's backstory earlier this week when the casting news was announced:

Hometown: London, more specifically Shepherd's Bush

Comedy Heroes: Jamie Demetriou, Tim Key, Tina Fey, Nathan Fielder, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, and Julia Davis.

Why did you want to be part of the "SNL UK" cast? "It's a no-brainer, it's the most iconic comedy show, and it looks like so much fun. It will undoubtedly inform everything I do for the rest of my career and I can't wait for the experience. It's SNL!!!"

What is your background in live performance or sketch comedy? "I trained at drama school and began working professionally in theatre. Over time, I found myself increasingly drawn to comedy and started doing stand‑up alongside my acting work, and that naturally led me into making short sketches online."

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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