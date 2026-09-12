Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Series 2 Cold Open: Harry-Meghan UK Return, PM Burnham & More

The first cold open of Sky's SNL UK Series 2 tackled Harry and Meghan's UK return, PM Andy Burnham's summer of promises, and more.

Article Summary SNL UK Series 2 opens with a royal family cold open as Harry and Meghan make a dramatic, joke-filled return to England.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Balmoral getaway is upended by sharp barbs about Netflix money, family tension, and image.

Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye lead the sketch, with Larry Dean and Emma Sidi landing the royal satire’s biggest laughs.

George Fouracres debuts as PM Andy Burnham, stealing the scene with grand promises, pints for all, and needy charm.

Sky's Saturday Night Live UK learned what NBC's Saturday Night Live has known for 50 seasons: the summer break can give you a ton of targets for the first cold open of your new season/series. With SNL UK returning tonight for its second series, with host Jeff Goldblum and musical guest CMAT, the series's first cold open focused on Prince Harry (Jack Shep) and Meghan Markle's (Ayoade Bamgboye) highly publicized and very dramatic return to England. The scene begins simply enough, with King Charles II (Larry Dean) and Queen Camilla (Emma Sidi) enjoying a weekend at Scotland's Balmoral Castle, away from the day-to-day responsibilities, "just like every other day." But the King and Queen's quiet time doesn't last for long, with Harry and Megan not exactly warmly received by Charles: "What do you two want? Don't tell me you've spent that Netflix money already," he hits Harry with, alluding to the company's production deal with the streaming service. "Daddy, it was $16 million. How long was it supposed to last?" Harry responded.

After a great line about Charles possibly not being Harry's father, Queen Camilla offered more of an olive branch to the couple – kinda. "Hello, sweet Harry. And beautiful Meghan, as brown as ever," Camilla offered, a nod to a previous interview that the Duke and Duchess had with Oprah Winfrey, where they revealed that an unnamed member of the Royal Family questioned how dark the skin complexion of their son would be. "Hey, Step Queen. I brought you a gift… It's ice. I made it myself. I can give you the recipe," Markle responded, a jab at her personal line of items and shows.

Though previously portrayed by Paddy Young, George Fouracres made his debut as Prime Minister Andy Burnham – and he's here to make everyone happy. "I'm the new PM, and I'm nothing like the last one. Harry, Megan, I'm here to tell you that just because you're normal folk doesn't mean your life has to be crap. That is the Burnham promise," he noted. After taking over the spotlight, the prime minister offered a rundown of his summer policy agenda – finally offering, "I will buy everybody a pint, because I want you to like me. I need you to like me."

On September 19th, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) will be joined by British rock band Royal Blood. A week later, on September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!