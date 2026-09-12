Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Series 2 Kicks Off Tonight with Jeff Goldblum & CMAT: Preview

With Saturday Night Live UK returning tonight with host Jeff Goldblum and musical guest CMAT, here's our SNL UK Series 2 premiere preview.

Article Summary SNL UK Series 2 premieres tonight on Sky and NOW with Jeff Goldblum hosting and CMAT as musical guest.

Jeff Goldblum tours the SNL UK set with new cast member Freddie Meredith in a playful backstage preview clip.

Fresh SNL UK promos feature Goldblum, CMAT, Emma Sidi, and George Fouracres answering fan questions.

Goldblum tells Variety why he took the SNL UK premiere and how the week compares with hosting SNL in the '90s.

With Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK kicking off its second series tonight with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) and musical guest CMAT, we've got a preview to pass along that we think you're going to like. Along with a look back at the past week, Goldblum shared some thoughts about taking on the season premiere hosting challenge and how it compared to his SNL hosting gigs in the '90s. In addition, CMAT offered a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals, the SNL UK cast reflected on the first season's success, and much more.

In the clip below, new cast member Freddie Meredith takes Goldblum on a tour of the set, but it doesn't take our host long to realize that Meredith has no idea where anything is located yet. To his credit, Meredith owns up to it, adding that he really needed to find the toilets. That's when Goldblum shared his secret to getting through those times when he isn't feeling too sure of himself. We're just not sure it's the right advice for Meredith…

Goldblum, CMAT, and SNL UK star Emma Sidi checked in for the on-stage promo – with Goldblum clearly used to the reaction that he gets. In addition, Sidi and George Fouracres go "Beneath the Bleachers" to tackle as many fan questions as possible – from who their dream host would be to how they handle corpsing/breaking on air, how their lives have changed since SNL UK debuted, and much more. Following that, Goldblum checks in with some thoughts about his hosting gig, and we have some additional looks behind the scenes:

Heading into the weekend, Goldblum shared with Variety why he was up for hosting the Series 2 opener. "I'm a big Anglophile. I've read all of P.G. Wodehouse. We recently filmed 'Wicked' there, and I did the last 'Jurassic' movie there. I've spent a lot of time in London. I've done a couple of things on the West End. I'm a big fan. I'm excited and humbled and thrilled to be part of it," he said. Having hosted the US version in 1993 and 1997, Goldblum shared what the week leading up to the big night feels like. "It'll get your blood going and put you on alert. It's a fun, exciting, creatively chaotic and delicious week. It seems they're following something of the same schedule this week," he said. "I kind of remember it in my bones. When you finally get yourself out there, you're trying to just do the assignment. It's a blast."

On September 19th, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) will be joined by British rock band Royal Blood. A week later, on September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!