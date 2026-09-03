Posted in: Sky One, streaming, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Series 2 Kicks Off with Jeff Goldblum, CMAT; Fall Dates Set

Saturday Night Live UK Series 2 kicks off on Sept. 12th with host Jeff Goldblum and musical guest CMAT; SNL UK's fall dates were announced.

Article Summary SNL UK Series 2 premieres September 12 on Sky and NOW, launching a new run of live sketch comedy this fall.

Jeff Goldblum hosts the SNL UK Series 2 opener, with Irish singer-songwriter CMAT set as musical guest.

SNL UK confirmed fall 2026 dates so far: September 12, 19, 26, plus October 10, 17, and 24.

Sky says SNL UK is in it for the long run after Series 1, with confidence high heading into Season 2.

Late last month, Saturday Night Live UK director Paul Taylor signaled that the production gears were getting ready to start grinding away on the second series of the Sky and NOW sketch comedy and music series. Now, with Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young getting ready to return on September 12th, we have intel on who the series premiere's host and musical guest – and more. Academy Award‑nominated actor and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) will take to the stage as the first host of the new series, joined by acclaimed Irish singer‑songwriter and Brit Award nominee CMAT. In addition, here's a rundown of the show dates (so far) for 2026: September 12th, 19th, and 26th; October 10th, 17th, and 24th.

"We're in this for the long run, and we're super proud of it, and super proud of the team," shared Sky's unscripted head Philip Edgar-Jones at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, adding that he was happy to see the social media "naysayers" proven wrong. "Not to blow our own trumpet, but I think 'Saturday Night Live' and [Amazon Prime Video's] 'Last One Laughing' have both shown that you can do comedy in very different ways on TV, and it can really work," Edgar-Jones continued. "I knew it was going to be good when we did show zero, and when they said, 'Live from London, it's Saturday night,' [I got] proper goosebumps. It was fantastic. It made us feel cool [laughing]."

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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