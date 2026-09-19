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SNL UK Series 2 Rolls On Tonight with Jamie Demetriou, Royal Blood

SNL UK Series 2 rolls on TONIGHT with BAFTA-winning writer and actor Jamie Demetriou as host, and rock band Royal Blood as the musical guest.

Article Summary SNL UK Series 2 airs tonight with Jamie Demetriou hosting and Royal Blood performing as the musical guest.

Jamie Demetriou’s intro sketch leans into nickname chaos, with Larry Dean, Al Nash, and Freddie Meredith caught in it.

SNL UK shares table read, photo shoot, and on-stage promo moments with Demetriou, Ayoade Bamgboye, and Royal Blood.

The SNL UK cast gets spotlighted in fan Q&As, games, and a rewind to the Series 2 premiere cold open.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live ready to kick off its 52nd season next Saturday night, Sky's Saturday Night Live UK will be flying "SNL solo" for another week. Tonight, we've got BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) as host, with rock band Royal Blood as the musical guest. To help set the mood, we've got a look back at the past week's build-up to tonight's show, some more chances to get to know the SNL UK cast, and a rewind to our thoughts on the Series 2 premiere's cold open:

During the SNL UK intro sketch from earlier in the week, Demetriou deals with the pressure of finding the right nickname. And let's just say that he's really, really bad at it – as Larry Dean, Al Nash, and Freddie Meredith quickly learn…

Around the middle of the week, we got a chance to check out Demetriou and the SNL UK cast and writers during the table read, as well as the official photo shoot for the host and musical guest. From there, Ayoade Bamgboye joined Demetriou and the members of Royal Blood for the on-stage promo – here's a look:

SNL UK Series 2: Get to Know The Cast

This week also brought a whole lot of opportunities to get to know the SNL UK cast a little better. First up, Jack Shep and Annabel Marlow go "Beneath the Bleachers" to answer fan questions. From there, the SNL UK cast gets a chance to tackle a wide range of topics on "Rate It or Slate It!" From there, the cast gets a chance to try out a few rounds of Most Likely To," from who's most likely to accidentally start a celebrity feud, to whose search history should never see the light of day, and who has the most unhinged Notes app. Finally, the SNL UK cast gets a chance to tackle the kind of questions they're not getting during the usual press run by dipping their hands into a jar of infrequently asked questions – and trust us, they're pretty random:

SNL UK Cold Open: Harry-Meghan UK Return, PM Burnham & More

SNL UK's first cold open of the second series focused on Prince Harry (Jack Shep) and Meghan Markle's (Ayoade Bamgboye) highly publicized and very dramatic return to England. The scene begins simply enough, with King Charles II (Larry Dean) and Queen Camilla (Emma Sidi) enjoying a weekend at Scotland's Balmoral Castle, away from the day-to-day responsibilities, "just like every other day." But the King and Queen's quiet time doesn't last for long, with Harry and Megan not exactly warmly received by Charles: "What do you two want? Don't tell me you've spent that Netflix money already," he hits Harry with, alluding to the company's production deal with the streaming service. "Daddy, it was $16 million. How long was it supposed to last?" Harry responded.

After a great line about Charles possibly not being Harry's father, Queen Camilla offered more of an olive branch to the couple – kinda. "Hello, sweet Harry. And beautiful Meghan, as brown as ever," Camilla offered, a nod to a previous interview that the Duke and Duchess had with Oprah Winfrey, where they revealed that an unnamed member of the Royal Family questioned how dark the skin complexion of their son would be. "Hey, Step Queen. I brought you a gift… It's ice. I made it myself. I can give you the recipe," Markle responded, a jab at her personal line of items and shows.

Though previously portrayed by Paddy Young, George Fouracres made his debut as Prime Minister Andy Burnham – and he's here to make everyone happy. "I'm the new PM, and I'm nothing like the last one. Harry, Megan, I'm here to tell you that just because you're normal folk doesn't mean your life has to be crap. That is the Burnham promise," he noted. After taking over the spotlight, the prime minister offered a rundown of his summer policy agenda – finally offering, "I will buy everybody a pint, because I want you to like me. I need you to like me."

On September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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