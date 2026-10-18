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SNL UK/SNL, AEW WrestleDream, NCIS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW WrestleDream, Get Jiro, SNL/SNL UK, NCIS, Marshals, Afterlife with Archie, Star Trek, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with previews, cold open buzz, and a Weekend Update shot at Shane Gillis.

SNL and SNL UK collide as James Austin Johnson’s Trump crashes the SNL UK cold open ahead of James Norton.

AEW WrestleDream dominates with match results, title changes, betrayals, and a full preview of the big PPV card.

Also on deck: NCIS and Marshals previews, Svengoolie, WWE SmackDown, Afterlife with Archie, and Star Trek.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW WrestleDream, Get Jiro, SNL/SNL UK, Svengoolie, NCIS, Marshals, WWE SmackDown, Afterlife with Archie, Star Trek & James McAvoy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 18th, 2026:

AEW WrestleDream: Title Changes Hands as Ilja Dragunov Betrays WWE

AEW WrestleDream: Champs Win, Fans Lose in High Workrate Assault

Get Jiro S01E04: "Secret Sauce" Preview: Bob & Rose Go Scorched Earth

AEW WrestleDream: Moné Retains, Wayne Wins, Innocent Raccoons Suffer

AEW WrestleDream: Motor City Machine Guns Beat FTR in Hot Opener

SNL UK: "Weekend Update" Anchor Magliano Has Message for Shane Gillis

SNL: James Austin Johnson's Trump Invades Tonight's SNL UK Cold Open

Svengoolie: We've Got "Body Snatchers," "Island Earth" Tonight on MeTV

NCIS Season 24 Preview: We've Got S24E03 & S24E04 Images, Overviews

Marshals Season 2 Preview: S02E03 – S02E05 Overviews & Images Released

SNL UK Returns Tonight with James Norton & The Streets: Our Preview

WWE SmackDown Review: Cody Punts Corbin as Orton Looks On

Afterlife with Archie: RAS to KJ Apa: "We Can Figure Something Out"

AEW WrestleDream Preview: A Dictator's Guide to Tonight's Big PPV

Blu-rays On My Mind (TV Edition): The Westies, Yogi Bear, Purge & More

Star Trek: James McAvoy Pitched Young Picard Series Set on Stargazer

True Detective, It: Welcome to Derry & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NCIS Return Of The Mack In The Daily LITG, 16th October 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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