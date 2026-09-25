Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Spotlight Amelia Dimoldenberg, Rachel Chinouriri in New Promo

We've got SNL UK host Amelia Dimoldenberg and musical guest Rachel Chinouriri with a new promo, and a new edition of "Beneath the Bleachers."

Article Summary SNL UK drops a new promo with host Amelia Dimoldenberg, musical guest Rachel Chinouriri, and cast member Annabel Marlow.

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s SNL UK week continues after a contract gag and table read tease ahead of the latest episode.

SNL UK’s Beneath the Bleachers returns, with Freddie Meredith and Ayoade Bamgboye opening up on a range of topics.

For added SNL UK context, the post also revisits Jamie Demetriou’s episode and a cold open where DIANA goes rogue.

Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK host Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) kicked off her week learning the hard way from SNL UK cast members Emma Sidi, Jack Shep, and Paddy Young that hosts should probably read their contracts (more on that above). From there, Dimoldenberg and the SNL UK team checked in during the table read for this weekend's show. Now, with a day or so to go, Dimoldenberg, musical guest Rachel Chinouriri, and SNL UK star Annabel Marlow are checking in with the on-stage promo:

In the latest edition of "Beneath the Bleachers," we get a chance to get to know SNL UK stars Freddie Meredith and Ayoade Bamgboye a little more as they cover a wide range of topics:

And here's a chance to check in with our upcoming host and the SNL UK cast and writers during a table read.

SNL UK Cold Open: DIANA Goes Rogue, Ed Sheeran Plays It Safe & More

Sky's Saturday Night Live UK returned tonight with BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) as host, and rock band Royal Blood as the musical guest. But how did the second show of the second series kick things off? On Thursday, King Charles met with top tech executives to discuss the risks of AI. That part is true. But tonight's cold open shows us what went on during a private meeting behind the scenes and away from the press. King Charles II (Larry Dean) is seen speaking with two tech billionaires (Freddie Meredith – possibly as Elon Musk – and Celeste Dring), who are trying to convince him that it's also quite possible that AI won't bring about the destruction of humanity. That's when King Charles is introduced to his new AI assistant: the "Deeply Intelligent, Autonomous, Neurokinetic Android," or "DIANA" (Jack Shep). King Charles doesn't realize who she is at first, then, with shock, realizes, "It's that woman from the 90's" (followed by a great joke about being forgotten that drew a great groan from the audience).

After being asked about Shakira's height, King Charles is convinced by DIANA's response that AI is the future. But when her handlers attempt to shut her down to charge, DIANA goes rogue AI ("This was the problem last time": King Charles). After declaring the AI uprising, DIANA kills the tech billionaires, while King Charles realizes the error of his ways and declares that mankind needs to come together to fight the robots – but Ed Sheeran (Annabel Marlow) isn't so sure a side needs to be taken. After spending some time outside "sitting on the fence," Ed makes the case that staying silent and not taking sides is the bravest position someone can take. In fact, Sheeran has a new song that is as safe and middle-of-the-road as possible – and that's what we get before the show gets underway.

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!