Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Star George Fouracres Was Busy "Backstage Snoopin" on SNL

Though he didn't appear on-screen, SNL UK star George Fouracres was backstage at Studio 8H during this weekend's SNL - here's a look!

Article Summary SNL UK star George Fouracres didn’t appear on NBC’s SNL, but he did confirm he was backstage at Studio 8H.

Hints pointed to a possible SNL cameo after Fouracres appeared with James Austin Johnson in SNL UK’s cold open.

Fouracres fueled SNL buzz further with a Late Night with Seth Meyers visit timed just ahead of the weekend show.

The crossover chatter began when James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on SNL UK.

It's not like all of the clues weren't in place. Alas, this past weekend's Saturday Night Live did not include an appearance from SNL UK star George Fouracres. After SNL star James Austin Johnson brought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance on SNL UK last month, we thought the timing would be perfect. When it was announced that Fouracres, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open, was scheduled as a guest on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers (which you can check out above), we were convinced our theory would become a reality. But while he may not have made an appearance on-air Saturday night, Fouracres did share that he was backstage at Studio 8H – and he was even kind enough to post some looks from his visit:

James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump Invades SNL UK Cold Open

Heading into the second series of Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK and the 52nd season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we worked up a "wish list" of things that we would like to – and that list included an in-season crossover between the shows. Well, we got our wish during the James Norton-hosted (with musical guest The Streets) edition of SNL UK – and it made so much sense. During the cold open, we see UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Fouracres) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Freddie Meredith) discussing the current state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Zelenskyy emphasizing the need for the U.S. to be a stronger ally. "I will raise with Trump at the first opportunity," Burnham responds – and just like rubbing a genie's lamp, Johnson's Donald Trump entered the scene.

"You say my name and I appear. I got the idea from my very close friend Beetlejuice, the great Beetlejuice. It's one of the two reasons I like him. The other is that he's a sex pest… It's alleged; they can't prove that stuff," Trump noted upon his appearance, referencing the number of times Trump was named in the infamous Epstein files, as well as him being found guilty of sexual abuse in a court of law, and other accusations that have been made against him. Apparently, it's been getting to Trump to the point where he makes Burnham an offer: a job swap. "It's an awful job. It's a terrible place full of disgusting people. I don't know why I do it," Trump noted about being President of the United States, not exactly selling Burnham on the idea.

From there, Trump offered a mocking rundown of the top UK stories making headlines, including the Manchester City controversy that could see the legendary club hit with heavy penalties. In addition, Trump hit on the heated immigration debate around how to handle asylum seekers looking to cross the English Channel in small boats to go undetected. The U.S. POTUS also touched on the death of William Chapman, a 24-year-old former child actor, who was killed after entering a tiger enclosure at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

But the biggest knife-twist hit at the end, targeting both Trump and Russell Brand, who is currently standing trial for rape and sexual assault charges. "I'm in town to see my favorite comedian. He's performing live at the High Court in the role of defendant," Trump notes, a ten-ton reference to Brand. Before departing, Trump even broke the fourth wall to get in a dig at SNL UK, claiming that British comedy is in a "bad situation" when the show "doesn't have anyone who can play Trump."

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