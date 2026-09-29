Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Taps Danny Dyer, James Norton, Cynthia Erivo as October Hosts

SNL UK lineup: Danny Dyer/Sasha Keable on October 10th, James Norton/The Streets on October 17th, and Cynthia Erivo/Blossoms on October 24th.

Article Summary SNL UK returns October 10 on Sky and NOW, ending its brief break with three newly announced host and music pairings.

Danny Dyer hosts SNL UK on October 10, with singer-songwriter Sasha Keable joining as the musical guest.

James Norton fronts SNL UK on October 17 with The Streets, while Cynthia Erivo hosts October 24 with Blossoms.

The latest SNL UK cold open sends PM Andy Burnham into an absurd Oasis sketch that twists into a Russian spy gag.

The bad news? Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK is taking the weekend off – but good for them, right? The good news? SNL UK will be back on October 10th, and now we know who's on tap for the next three shows. On October 10th, BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) will host, joined by singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as musical guest. The following week, on October 17th, James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) will host, joined by The Streets. And before the month of October wraps, on October 24th, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning & 3-time Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) will host, joined by indie rock band Blossoms.

SNL UK Cold Open Sees UK PM Burnham Falling Victim to – Oasis?!?

After two cold opens that focused on the royal family, tonight's Saturday Night Live UK (SNL UK) shifted the spotlight onto George Fouracres' UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Returning to his home in Manchester, Burnham is taking a victory lap over his performance at the United Nations, where he took on Putin and the Russian government. "I tell you what, you absolutely smashed that speech to the UN," Secretary of State Angela Rayner (Celeste Dring) noted. "About time someone stood up to Russia. They hate us because we have freedom and Greggs." Burnham added, "I'm sick of Russia trying to divide the British people. We can divide ourselves, thank you very much." And that's when Oasis brothers Liam (Jack Shep) and Noel Gallagher (Freddie Meredith) entered the scene – seriously.

As good a mood as Burnham was in, it tripled when he learned why the Oasis brothers were there: they needed a guest guitarist for their next show… and they wanted Burnham for the job. "Ange, cancel the budget! I'm going on tour!" he tells Rayner, clearly ready to take them up on the offer. They just needed a few personal details from the UK Prime Minister, and then… they had him! It turns out that Liam and Noel have been Russian spies the entire time. "Oasis has always been Russian psyops. All songs were made in a lab by Kremlin scientists. 'Wonderwall' is really 'Wonderful Wall' about the Berlin Wall," Liam noted.

But despite the Oasis brothers holding all of the cards, Burnham makes it clear that he won't be anyone's puppet. He's ready to do what needs to be done… if he needs to… unless he doesn't… but he might. "Just because you have the power to do something, doesn't mean you should. I, for example, could hold a general election tomorrow and easily smash it," Burnham argues, referencing the PM's alleged flip-flopping on calling for a general election. "But as I announced yesterday, I won't do. And I could. Maybe I should. And I will. But I won't. Unless I do. Which I won't. Unless I do. And that is true leadership." We won't spoil how the cold open ends, but it finds a cool way to incorporate a key line from "Wonderwall" in the sketch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!