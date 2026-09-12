Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK: Weekend Update Targets Trump Hairdo; Legal Team Kills Joke?

SNL UK "Weekend Update" anchors Ania Magliano and Paddy Young went after Trump's new hairdo, with Young dropping an interesting line.

Article Summary SNL UK returned for Series 2 with Weekend Update taking early aim at Donald Trump and his newly revealed hair color.

Ania Magliano joked Trump appeared to be trying a new brown shade, delivering one of the segment’s sharpest lines.

Paddy Young followed with a gag about Trump’s hair, then hinted SNL UK legal may have pulled an even riskier punchline.

The exchange raised a real question: was the legal-team line true, or a sly jab at outlets softening their Trump coverage?

Sky's Saturday Night Live UK returned tonight for its second series, kicking things off with a cold open that skewered Prince Harry and Megan Markle's return to the UK and Prime Minister Andy Burnham's policy summer. But SNL UK "Weekend Update" anchors Ania Magliano and Paddy Young started the ball rolling when it comes to SNL and SNL UK taking on US President Donald Trump for new seasons. The subject? Trump's recently revealed hairstyle, which is definitely… a decision. Whoever made that decision should be fired, but that's besides the point. "This week, President Trump stepped off Air Force One sporting a different hair color," Magliano offered. "He appears to be trialing a new shade of brown. Or, he's shat his head." But Young's follow-up caught our attention for two reasons.

"People are questioning, does the carpet still match the drapes?" Young offered. "I wouldn't know, that's between the president and the punchline that just a second ago was taken from me by our legal team. Thank you, legal team, it was almost funny." It's tough to tell from the segment whether or not Young was joking. While it's possible it actually took place, Young's comment could also be seen as twisting the knife against other media outlets that have taken a knee for Trump. Here's a look at the clip in question (with big thanks to LateNighter for posting):

The view from there: SNL UK skewers Trump's new hair color pic.twitter.com/6mS0SGc2Ro — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 12, 2026

On September 19th, BAFTA-winning comedy writer and actor Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, The Moment) will be joined by British rock band Royal Blood. A week later, on September 26th, award-winning host, writer, and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date) will be joined by acclaimed indie pop talent, Rachel Chinouriri. SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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