Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, snl

SNL US Cut For Time In The Daily LITG, 17th Of November, 2026

SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary SNL US Cut For Time tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest stories.

See the full top ten, from SNL US Cut For Time to DC, Marvel, X-Men, Star Wars and Transformers headlines.

Catch more standout reads, including Marvel Unlimited, Thought Bubble, Tini Howard and the latest comics news.

Look back through eight years of LITG history, from Batman/Deadpool and Thought Bubble to Marvel and DC moments.

SNL US Cut For Time was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

SNL US Cut for Time, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview

In LITG two years ago, The Last Day At Thought Bubble

LITG three years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG four years ago, Double The Illuminati

LITG five years ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys

LITG seven years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.

LITG eight years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig

And it was all because of social media.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.

creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator. Artist and colourist José Villarrubia

Marco Lopez , writer on Massively Effective,

, writer on Massively Effective, Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan

Jeff Brennan , artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.

, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare. Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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