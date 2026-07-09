Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, peanuts, snoopy

Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home Official Trailer Released

Peanuts fans will have a new special to look forward to when Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home debuts on Apple TV on July 31st.

Article Summary Apple TV drops the trailer for Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, with the new Peanuts special premiering July 31.

The Peanuts adventure follows Charlie Brown and Snoopy after Snoopy’s beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale.

A new original song, “Home, Where Your Heart Found Me,” from Allen Stone adds an emotional note to the Peanuts special.

Apple TV remains the exclusive home for Peanuts, with more Snoopy and Charlie Brown specials and films planned through 2030.

Peanuts specials come fast and furious from Apple TV these days, and an all-new one, Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, will debut on the streaming service on July 31st. This one will feature Charlie Brown and Snoopy embarking on an all-new adventure when Snoopy's doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. How does that happen? Anyway, it also features a brand-new song, "Home, Where Your Heart Found Me," by singer-songwriter Allen Stone.

Peanuts Specials Galore This Summer

In the new original special under the Snoopy Presents banner, Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. In an effort to cheer up his pal, Charlie Brown leads Snoopy on an adventure to find his old doghouse, and along the way, they learn what makes a house truly a home. The special stars Riley Vargas, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Kitai O'Garro, Josephine Nisbett, Grace Nicolaou-Wood, Jo-Hannah Atchison, Lexi Perri, Athan Giazitzidis, and Diego Whalen, and is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, and Mark Evestaff. The special features the original song, "Home, Where Your Heart Found Me" by acclaimed singer-songwriter Allen Stone.

Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library, as well as more new original Peanuts series and specials, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030. Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang. In the upcoming feature, Snoopy Unleashed, Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for Snoopy and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are.

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