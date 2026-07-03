Posted in: TV | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond Animated Short Announced

In honor of the franchise's 35th anniversary, SEGA officially announced that Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond would hit this fall.

Article Summary SEGA announced Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond at Anime Expo 2026 to celebrate Sonic’s 35th anniversary.

The new Sonic animated short is set for release this fall, adding a major milestone to the franchise’s anniversary year.

Memories and Beyond follows Sonic and friends as they battle Dr. Eggman’s plan to evolve Metal Sonic with Chaos Emeralds.

The reveal came during a Sonic animation retrospective panel featuring Takashi Iizuka, Tyson Hesse, Evan Stanley, and more.

Last month, anime and animation fans were hit with a ton of news, previews, updates, and announcements – but for anime fans, that was just the beginning. Kicking off on Thursday and running through the Fourth of July weekend, this year's Anime Expo 2026 has already been a party and then some when it comes to getting the word out about what's ahead for 2026, 2027, and beyond. With this year marking the 35th anniversary of the video game franchise that would go on to impact the pop culture landscape for nearly four decades, SEGA announced that a new Sonic animated short, Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond, will be released this fall as part of the celebration.

We know what you're thinking. That's great, but what's it all about? We're glad you asked, because here's the official logline: "Dr. Eggman's new evil scheme is to upgrade Metal Sonic into the ultimate fighting machine by stealing Sonic's life-data and harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds. Sonic and his friends realize that to defeat Metal Sonic, they must rely on the friendship they built through their adventures." Expect more details over the summer as we inch closer to the fall.

The announcement was part of a much larger presentation during Anime Expo 2026, titled "Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Shorts: A Frame-by-Frame Retrospective." In honor of Sonic the Hedgehog's big year, attendees were given a chance to see how the world of SEGA's short-form animation operates. Join Sonic Creative Director Takashi Iizuka, Austin Keys, and Jasmin Hernandez, who were on hand to discuss the past, present, and future of the franchise – and they didn't come along. Joining the trio were special guests Tyson Hesse, Evan Stanley, and Alan Wan, who offered insights into their respective creative processes and what working on "Sonic" means to them.

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