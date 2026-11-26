Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Sonnental

Sonnental: HBO Max Previews "Dark" Creators' New Mystery-Thriller

Set to hit HBO Max in March 2027, here's a teaser for the mystery thriller Sonnental, from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar (Dark, 1899).

Article Summary Sonnental hits HBO Max in March 2027, and the first teaser promises a dark, creepy mystery in the German woods.

Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are behind Sonnental, which already looks like a brutal slow-burn.

Lisa Vicari stars as profiler Anja Vogler, returning home to investigate murders tied to the sinister Struwwelpeter.

Peter Kurth, Jan Friedrichsen, Iris Böhm, Merlin Rose, Maria Simon, Mišel Matičević, and Stipe Erceg co-star.

We've got a profiler returning to her hometown to investigate some pretty brutal murders. We have a possible connection between the murders and an old children's book that tells tales of what happens to children when they misbehave. We've got a lot of creepy and disturbing things going down in the German woods. If that combination isn't a good enough reason to check out HBO Max German Original's upcoming six-episode mystery thriller Sonnental, maybe the fact that it comes from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Dark and 1899, will seal the deal. Set to hit HBO Max in March 2027, the series is giving viewers their first look at what's to come with the release of an official teaser and series overview.

Here's a look at the official teaser for Friese and Odar's Sonnental that was released on Thanksgiving Day, followed by an official overview (with the series set to hit the streaming service in March 2027):

HBO Max's six-part series Sonnental stars Lisa Vicari as Anja Vogler, a profiler sent in to investigate a gruesome murder in her old hometown. As more bodies pile up, Vogler begins to see a connection between the killings and motifs from Struwwelpeter, a sinister (and very real) German children's book meant to scare kids straight with nasty stories of what can happen if they misbehave. Joining Vicari is Peter Kurth (Babylon Berlin) as investigator Norbert Troschitz. In addition, the series' regular cast includes Jan Friedrichsen as Anja's son, Max; Iris Böhm as Anja's mother, Kerstin; Merlin Rose; Maria Simon; Mišel Matičević; and Stipe Erceg. Created by Matija Dragojević and co-written by Dragojević and Bob Konrad (Kleo, 4 Blocks), the streaming series is an HBO Max German original, with all six episodes dropping on HBO Max in March 2027.

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