Posted in: Events, NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, mickey mouse

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Set for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Walt Disney Company previewed the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Balloon that's set for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary Disney unveiled the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey balloon for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November.

The new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon draws from Fantasia, giving Mickey Mouse a classic and magical role.

Disney and Macy’s executives shared why Sorcerer Mickey was the clear pick and teased the months-long balloon process.

The reveal arrived at D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, building early buzz for the milestone Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Disney fans will have something very "magical" to enjoy during NBC's coverage of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November, with The Walt Disney Company revealing the newest balloon joining the iconic holiday event to help celebrate the big milestone. If you made it out to D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Thursday, then you were treated to a first look at the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Balloon (from the animated classic Fantasia) – with an official image and a behind-the-scenes look waiting for you below:

"When we had to select a character to appear in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, there was only one choice: the most iconic character in the world, Mickey Mouse," revealed Disney Consumer Products Sr. Manager, Brand Commercialization, Joseph Titizian. "And Mickey Mouse's most iconic role is that of the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, so we wanted to bring his joy, optimism, imagination, and wonder to make this 100th parade even more magical." Parade Executive Producer Will Coss added, "The balloon process is a really unique and special one, and it's very specific to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. There's a lot of art, there's a lot of science, and ultimately, it creates that magical moment on Parade morning, but there's months and months of prework that gets us a successful balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

@macys Major news 📣 Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey will make its balloon debut at our 100th MacysParade!! 🎉🎈 Take a behind-the-scenes look at the design process of this magical, new balloon. ♬ original sound – Macy's

If NBCUniversal needed any reassurance regarding its recent new deal to be the home for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The National Dog Show, and other holiday-related events, it got it from Nielsen before 2025 wrapped:

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025": Celebrating its 99th year, the parade set an all-time viewership record, pulling in 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – an increase of 8% (or 2.5 million people) compared to last year. NBC's original 8:30 a.m. ET airing drew 25.4 million viewers, securing it as the most-watched entertainment telecast in nearly seven years. In terms of the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo, the parade saw a viewership increase of 13% compared to last year (making it the highest-rated entertainment telecast in five years). In fact, each age demographic saw increases when compared to 2024's numbers, with Viewers Under 25 seeing a 20% jump from last year.

"The National Dog Show Presented by Purina": The canine classic pulled in 12.8 million viewers during its post-parade broadcast, a 4% increase from 2024's viewing numbers.

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