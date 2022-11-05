Sorry, Daredevil Fans: Season 4 Was Set for "Epic" Hallway Fight Scene

Thanks to the advances in technology and stunt work, Hollywood's reached the golden age of superheroes on film and television. Stunt performers like Chris Brewster are what put the "super" in hero with their hours of dedication to bring DC and Marvel characters to life. Among his notable works include Marvel's Daredevil, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Loki, and most recently DC's Black Adam. Brewster spoke to Average Being about his trials and tribulations of putting on the suit and how it sometimes might not be as glorious as it sounds.

Daredevil: How Costumes Can Limit Mobility

When it comes to dealing with the wardrobe, "The superhero costumes that you see on TV and the movies are the last thing you would ever wear to fight crime," Brewster said. "They look amazing but come with a laundry list of challenges. Some can weigh almost 20 pounds and can make it impossible to do certain movements. That's where the fun job of getting creative comes in. We tweak the choreography and action design based on the limitations of each costume."

With Daredevil star Charlie Cox re-emerging from the dark and gritty Netflix series to showing off his lighter side on the MCU, Brewster shared which version he preferred. "There is no question. Daredevil is meant to be dark and gritty," he said. "Charlie is one of the best actors I have ever watched on or off-screen, and I can't wait to see what he does with this character. However, I truly hope they let Charlie channel the depth and true levels of Matt Murdock."

One of the Netflix series' signature moments was the long dark hallway scene that saw the character put through a gauntlet of foes. "Before they canceled Daredevil, the stunt team and I created the most epic single-shot hallway fight in history. We were ready to blow the first three 'oners' away with this one," Brewster said. "It was going to be an epic work of art. We designed the most creative texas switches, the most dynamic character-driven choreography, and the most innovative camera work any of us have ever imagined. I still have the blueprints, notes, and references. Hopefully, we get the chance to put it on screen someday." For more including how he compares working in DC and Marvel, you can check out the whole interview here.