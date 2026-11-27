Posted in: CBS, MTV, TV | Tagged: Soul Train, Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards 2026: Here's Your Updated Preview/Viewing Guide!

Hosted by Anthony Anderson and kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, here's your updated preview/viewing guide for the 2026 Soul Train Awards.

Article Summary Soul Train Awards 2026 airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, with a first-time simulcast on CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO.

Anthony Anderson hosts as the Soul Train Awards 2026 rolls out performances, tributes, and the Badu Cypher led by Erykah Badu.

Soul Train Awards 2026 honors Chaka Khan, Durand Bernarr, and Elmiene, with El DeBarge saluting the late Freddie Jackson.

Soul Train Awards 2026 also brings fan voting for R&B/Soul Song of the Year and RNB X International Artist.

BET is bringing back the Soul Train Awards tonight – and it's doing it in a very big way. For the very first time, the awards event will simulcast on CBS and on BET HER, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO. Taped in the city where Don Cornelius launched the original Soul Train more than 50 years ago, the Soul Train Awards 2026 is set to celebrate the artists, music, and enduring legacy of "Soul Train" through a dynamic night of performances and special moments. To make sure you don't miss out on the action, we have a preview/viewing guide below for you to check out, including info on when/where to watch, who's hosting and performing, this year's honorees, this year's fan-voted award categories, and much more – here's a look:

When/Where Can I Watch the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? Tonight's awards show airs tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and is simulcast on CBS for the first time ever, along with BET HER, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO.

Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Show: "Back on Track": Get ready for a night of music, fashion, culture, and Soul as Durand Bernarr, Brian McIntosh, Tierra Marsh, and Kevin Shephard host the red carpet preshow, kicking off at 7:00 PM on YouTube (see below) and TikTok. The preshow is set to feature red-carpet glamour, exclusive celebrity interviews, unforgettable looks, and all the excitement leading up to the main event!

Who's Hosting the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated acclaimed actor, comedian, and television host Anthony Anderson is set to lead an unforgettable celebration of the artists, music, and enduring cultural legacy of the iconic "Soul Train" franchise, with a night of performances, tributes, and honors.

Anderson previously hosted the BET Awards in 2015 and 2016 and served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight consecutive years, bringing his signature humor, charisma, and commanding presence to some of television's biggest celebrations of Black excellence and culture. Anderson also hosted the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

Anderson has received seven consecutive Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series," four Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Comedy Series" as producer, three Golden Globe nominations, and three Critics' Choice nominations for his role on ABC's black-ish. He has won eight Image Awards and had six BET Award nominations.

Who Will Be Receiving the New Soul Honor During the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? Here's a look at some of what's on tap for this evening's big event:

Avery Wilson, CeeLo Green, Dave Hollister, Erykah Badu , and Rapsody will participate in the 2026 Badu Cypher. Produced and directed by Erykah Badu and presented by Spotify, the 2026 Badu Cypher unites artists across generations, highlighting the rich traditions of soul, R&B, and hip-hop. This year's lineup features five artists whose careers span decades of musical innovation and influence.

, and will participate in the 2026 Badu Cypher. Produced and directed by Erykah Badu and presented by Spotify, the 2026 Badu Cypher unites artists across generations, highlighting the rich traditions of soul, R&B, and hip-hop. This year's lineup features five artists whose careers span decades of musical innovation and influence. R&B legend El DeBarge will honor the late Freddie Jackson .

will honor the late . A special tribute to the iconic Dolly Parton , performed by country trailblazer Mickey Guyton and genre-defying singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer , with Robert Randolph on steel guitar.

, performed by country trailblazer and genre-defying singer-songwriter , with on steel guitar. Lucky Daye will perform a medley joined by Muni Long , while gospel icon Kirk Franklin is also set to perform.

will perform a medley joined by , while gospel icon is also set to perform. Honorees Chaka Khan, Durand Bernarr, and Elmiene will each take the stage, alongside rising R&B artists JayDon and Jai'Len Josey, this year's BET Amplified artists, the show's showcase for artists on the brink of superstardom.

Who Will Be Receiving the New Soul Honor During the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? Elmiene will receive the New Soul Honor in recognition of a breakout run that has made him one of the most exciting new names in soul music. The New Soul Honor celebrates a rising artist whose distinctive voice and artistry are helping shape the future of R&B. Born and raised in Oxford, England, the British Sudanese artist started out as a poet, and his very first attempt at a song set his career in motion. He has since released five critically acclaimed projects, soundtracked a Louis Vuitton show, landed on the BBC's Sound of 2024 poll and earned Rising Star nominations from both the Brit Awards and the Ivors. Along the way, he has opened for Stevie Wonder and SZA and performed an NPR "Tiny Desk" concert.

That momentum built to his debut album, sounds for someone, released this spring on Def Jam Recordings. The 12-track album centers on his relationship with his late father. It features production from Sampha, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., Ghostnote, Buddy Ross, Andrew Aged, and Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, with Baby Rose and Saadiq also lending their voices. The album ranges from the piano-led opener "Moment" to the Prince-tinged "Lie With Me," a range Elmiene sums up simply: "Soul is really all music." He supported the album with a sold-out headlining tour across North America and Europe.

Who Will Be Receiving the Soul Personified Honor During the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Durand Bernarr will receive the Soul Personified Honor and perform, a celebration of his fearless creativity, vocal mastery, and contributions to contemporary music. The Soul Personified Honor celebrates an artist who represents the essence and spirit of R&B music.

Fresh off his 2026 Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album for Bloom, Bernarr has stepped into his next chapter with his fourth studio album, Bernarr, released via DSING Records and Create Music Group. Named in tribute to his father, sound engineer Bernarr Ferebee Sr., the project features collaborations with Big Sean, BJ The Chicago Kid, Khalid, Sevyn Streeter, and Vic Mensa. The album landed at #11 on Billboard's list of "The Best 50 Albums of 2026 So Far."

Over a 20-year journey as an independent artist, Bernarr has built a devoted following through his genre-bending sound, dynamic live performances, and unapologetic individuality. From his viral 2023 NPR "Tiny Desk" concert to sold-out shows at Blue Note in Los Angeles and New York, and to joining Kehlani on The Kehlani World Tour, his artistry bridges classic soul traditions with contemporary R&B.

Who Will Be Receiving the Classic Soul Honor During the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? Legendary singer, songwriter, and cultural icon Chaka Khan will receive the Classic Soul Honor, recognizing a career defined by vocal brilliance, artistic innovation, and decades of excellence that have helped shape the sound and soul of R&B. The Classic Soul Honor celebrates a legacy artist whose influence and decades of excellence have shaped the sound and soul of R&B, leaving an indelible mark on music and popular culture.

With a voice that has transcended generations and genres, Khan has become one of the most influential artists in music history. Chaka Khan helped define the sound of soul, funk, and R&B with timeless hits including "Tell Me Something Good," "Sweet Thing," "Ain't Nobody," "I'm Every Woman," and "I Feel for You." Her groundbreaking artistry and unmistakable sound have influenced generations of performers and continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. Chaka's latest album, Chakzilla, features collaborations with Sia, Snoop Dogg, Lenny Kravitz, and songwriter and producer Greg Kurstin.

A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, Chaka Khan was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 with the Musical Excellence Award and received the Recording Academy's Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026. Her enduring legacy reflects not only her immense talent but also her ability to push musical boundaries while remaining deeply connected to the rhythms, voices, and traditions that define soul music.

Is There Fan Voting During the "Soul Train Awards 2026"? For the first time, fans will have a say in who takes home the trophies, with two new fan-voted categories: R&B/Soul Song of the Year and RNB X International Artist. Fans also voted for The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s, with the final ranking revealed ahead of the ceremony during the Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Show: "Back on Track" streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s puts one question to fans: What's the greatest R&B song of the decade? From 64 songs, fans could vote once every 24 hours for tracks that feel both timeless and of the moment, whether they draw from the past, push the genre forward, or both. Quiet sleepers and records with massive cultural impact are all in the running. The 20 songs with the most votes make the final list, ranked by vote count, and the countdown to No. 1 will be revealed during the preshow.

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2026 FAN-VOTED NOMINEES

R&B/Soul Song of the Year (Voted Exclusively on BET.com)

"Butterflies" — Brent Faiyaz

"I Just Might" — Bruno Mars

"It Depends" — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

"Who Knows" — Daniel Caesar

"Yukon" — Justin Bieber

"Folded" — Kehlani

"Is It a Crime" — Mariah the Scientist feat. Kali Uchis

"Man I Need" — Olivia Dean

"What You Need" — Tems

"Chanel" — Tyla

Spotify's RNB X International Artist (Voted Exclusively on Spotify)

Cleo Sol

FLO

kwn

Odeal

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tems

Tiana Major9

The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s: What's the greatest R&B song of the decade? From 64 songs, fans could vote once every 24 hours for tracks that feel both timeless and of the moment, whether they draw from the past, push the genre forward, or both. Quiet sleepers and records with massive cultural impact are all in the running. The 20 songs with the most votes make the final list, ranked by vote count, and the countdown to No. 1 will be revealed during the preshow.

Connie Orlando serves as the executive producer for the 2026 Soul Train Awards for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as executive producers. The "Soul Train Awards" is presented by Spotify as the exclusive music streaming partner and Toyota as the exclusive automotive partner.

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