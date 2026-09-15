Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park/America Has a Serious e-Bike Problem: New S29E01 Images

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park released images for S29E01, "South American Biker Gangs," hitting Comedy Central this Wednesday.

Article Summary South Park Season 29 premieres Wednesday with S29E01, "South American Biker Gangs," airing at 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone rechristen South Park as "South America," mocking corporate capitulation and Trump-era rebrands.

In "South American Biker Gangs," e-bikes upend South America as the boys take over the streets and parents reel.

The post also revisits Trey Parker and Matt Stone joking about network notes over blurring Trump's penis in South Park.

Emmy Award winners Trey Parker and Matt Stone followed through on their promise, renaming South Park to "South America" for its 29th season. "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," the duo noted, adding, "We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation." Of course, the move is being done to mock how big companies bend a knee to Trump and rename things just because he demands it. With that in mind, we have added a trio of images to our preview for Wednesday night's S29E01, "South American Biker Gangs," where the introduction of e-bikes turns South America upside down.

South Park Season 29 Episode 1: "South American Biker Gangs" – When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets, and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America. Here are the preview images and the promo trailer that were released for the season opener:

When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America, in an all-new episode titled "South American Biker Gangs" premiering Wednesday, September 16 at 10p on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/WbMBdaShKf — South America (@SouthPark) September 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

With Comedy Central's South Park Season 29 premiering this Wednesday, September 16th, at 10 pm ET/PT, here's a look at the announcement from the show's creators that the show would be getting a name change beginning with this season:

Following their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program, South Park is making a big change. Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone announce: "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to… pic.twitter.com/nRkNaoUSVp — South America (@SouthPark) September 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

South Park Creators Discuss Pushing Back on Blurring Trump's Penis

During an animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Parker and Stone were joined by Andy Samberg (Comedy Central's Digman!) and Mike Judge (Comedy Central's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head), with host Josh Horowitz asking the duo what they made of the reaction that the episode has gotten and if they anticipated it. "We're terribly sorry," Parker shared, with an occasional nod and smile (while Stone laughed along).

But the duo wasn't quite done discussing the episode, with Parker and Stone asked if the network sent along any notes about what the animated series had planned. The biggest debate topic? The size of Trump's penis and whether or not it would be blurred. "It's always like, 'So we love the episode,' but that's what happened. They're like, 'OK, but we're gonna blur the penis.' And I'm like, 'No, you're not gonna blur the penis,'" Parker revealed, with Stone adding, "We put eyes on the penis." Parker continued, noting that they told the network that "if we put eyes on the penis, we won't blur it. And then that was a whole conversation for about four fucking days. It's a character."

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone kept it short and sweet with their deadpan response to the reaction over last night's very topical Season 27 premiere | #SDCC 2025 pic.twitter.com/vccHPfjhkz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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