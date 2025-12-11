Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
South Park, Avatar: TLA, Lincoln Lawyer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, The Rookie, Wonder Man, The Lincoln Lawyer, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Doctor Who & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 11th, 2025:
South Park S28E05 "The Crap Out": Trump, Satan, Jesus, Critters & More
SNL Cast, Host Josh O'Connor Check In From Wednesday Read-Thru
The Rookie Goes Global, Dials Up The Action in New Season 8 Preview
Ghosts: New S05E08 Sneak Peek; Iain Armitage Set as S05 Guest Star
South Park S28E05: "The Crap Out" Preview: Looks Like Satan's Due!
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Preview: The Chadster's Warning
Sheriff Country: We've Got a Sneak Peek at S01E08: "Death & Taxes"
Fire Country S04E08: "Fresh Start" Sneak Peek: Three Rock Reopens
WWE Star Bad Bunny Wears Místico Mask at AEW Ally CMLL Show
Wonder Man: Trevor Slattery Isn't Taking Any "Mandarin" Questions
SNL 51 Midweek Sketch: Josh O'Connor Comes Bearing Gifts for The Cast
The Lincoln Lawyer Returns Feb. 5th: Season 4 Preview Images Released
Fallout Rolls Out Its Own Twisted Yule Log Take: The Ghoul Log (VIDEO)
Taylor Swift Attends "End of an Era" Screening with Tour Team, Family
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Wrap Video Released
Supergirl: New Poster Released, Teaser Trailer To Debut Tomorrow
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: Welcome to the Earth Kingdom
Taylor Swift: New "The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" Teaser Released
Number 10: Coleman, Spall & Kelly Join Steven Moffat Series Cast
Starfleet Academy: Paul Giamatti on "Over-the-Top" Villain, Nus Braka
Very Young Frankenstein "Really Fun Shoot": Nanjiani on Series Status
Doctor Who: Jemma Redgrave Tackles Speculation Over Kate's Sexuality
