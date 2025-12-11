Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, Avatar: TLA, Lincoln Lawyer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, The Rookie, Wonder Man, The Lincoln Lawyer, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Get the latest on South Park S28E05, featuring Trump, Satan, Jesus, Woodland Critters, and more outrageous moments

Catch up on fresh news from Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Lincoln Lawyer, SNL, and The Rookie’s new season

Preview exclusive updates for Wonder Man, Starfleet Academy, Doctor Who, and Taylor Swift’s latest projects

Dive into reviews, sneak peeks, and must-know TV highlights from across the television and streaming world in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, SNL, The Rookie, Bad Bunny/CMLL, Wonder Man, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fallout, Taylor Swift, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Number 10, Starfleet Academy, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 11th, 2025:

South Park S28E05 "The Crap Out": Trump, Satan, Jesus, Critters & More

SNL Cast, Host Josh O'Connor Check In From Wednesday Read-Thru

The Rookie Goes Global, Dials Up The Action in New Season 8 Preview

Ghosts: New S05E08 Sneak Peek; Iain Armitage Set as S05 Guest Star

South Park S28E05: "The Crap Out" Preview: Looks Like Satan's Due!

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Preview: The Chadster's Warning

Sheriff Country: We've Got a Sneak Peek at S01E08: "Death & Taxes"

Fire Country S04E08: "Fresh Start" Sneak Peek: Three Rock Reopens

WWE Star Bad Bunny Wears Místico Mask at AEW Ally CMLL Show

Wonder Man: Trevor Slattery Isn't Taking Any "Mandarin" Questions

SNL 51 Midweek Sketch: Josh O'Connor Comes Bearing Gifts for The Cast

The Lincoln Lawyer Returns Feb. 5th: Season 4 Preview Images Released

Fallout Rolls Out Its Own Twisted Yule Log Take: The Ghoul Log (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift Attends "End of an Era" Screening with Tour Team, Family

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Wrap Video Released

Supergirl: New Poster Released, Teaser Trailer To Debut Tomorrow

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: Welcome to the Earth Kingdom

Taylor Swift: New "The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" Teaser Released

Number 10: Coleman, Spall & Kelly Join Steven Moffat Series Cast

Starfleet Academy: Paul Giamatti on "Over-the-Top" Villain, Nus Braka

Very Young Frankenstein "Really Fun Shoot": Nanjiani on Series Status

South Park, Avatar/Last Airbender & Final Space: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Jemma Redgrave Tackles Speculation Over Kate's Sexuality

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!