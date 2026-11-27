Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park, Brad Paisley Release S29 Anthem "We Are South America"

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park and Country Music legend Brad Paisley released the town's Season 29 anthem, "We Are South America."

Article Summary South Park and Brad Paisley officially released “We Are South America,” the Season 29 anthem from “City Endings.”

South Park Season 29 ended with the town back to GTA VI, Kenny reunited with the boys, and Mr. Kim sent into space.

South Park’s “City Endings” tied the season together as data centers, cover-ups, and “billionaire weenies” pushed chaos.

South Park revealed Kenny’s death and return were tied to the town’s corruption, with Mr. Kim framed as the scapegoat.

By the time the final credits rolled on the Season 29 finale of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America"), the town returned to Grand Theft Auto VI glory, Kenny was reunited with the boys, and Mr. Kim was blasted off into space as scapegoat for the town's real problems. But at least things ended on a hopeful note… right? One other thing that S29E06: "City Endings" gave us was a new anthem for the town, performed by none other than Country Music legend Brad Paisley – and "We Are South America" has now been officially released.

South Park/South America S29E06: "City Endings" Real-Time Thoughts

So this is that image we were talking about, with Kenny standing by his gravesite and tombstone. I'm hoping he didn't return to the land of the living just in time for him to be accused of being a spy for China.

Considering the last time we saw him, he was being murdered by Randy and his crew during the whole eBike debacle; there could be a connection.

Of course! South America is having its "holy moment" with Grand Theft Auto VI – and then… THE POWER WENT OUT!!!

Were those "billionaire weenies" that appeared on the screen? Did the Mayor and the "billionaire weenies" fuck over Butters?

South America is learning the hard way how data centers can fuck with their lives. And it's interesting how everything from the season seems to be coming to a head for the boys.

And that's how fears of a Chinese cyberattack came into play: as cover for the data centers. And that means it's time for some old-fashioned hate and violence.

Can we address why Kenny came back as a zombie before exploding in front of Kyle, Stan, and Cartman?

Holy crap. Butters has some sick control over his parents. It seems he's been converted by the "billionaire weenies."

Either I'm reading too much into all of this, or this season vibes like it's building towards something. We're getting a lot of references to previous episodes, and there was nothing funny about that Kenny scene. Horrifying. Not funny.

Holy shit! Did Butters "wish" Zombie Kenny out of the TV? Nope, but Kenny definitely did crawl out of the TV.

Meanwhile, "City Massage" is converting people to the cause with handjobs. Yup.

"What the fuck's a Lady Penis?": Cartman

Oh shit, what happened with Kenny? And how are the Mayor, Butter's dad, and Kim involved? This shit has taken a dark turn.

So the boys discovered the truth: the Mayor cut a deal with the "billionaire weenies" to build a new data center that's grown out of control.

Holy shit! Little Randy is owning up to killing Kenny and how the entire town has been corrupted – and that's why Kenny's soul can't rest. The Mayor's solution? Work with the "billionaire weenies" to make Kim a scapegoat and send him into space via WeenieX (yup, a slight at Elon Musk).

Because it was never about getting to the truth as much as it was finding a "truth" that would involve finding someone to blame so everyone can get back to their lives… playing Grand Theft Auto VI.

But it's nice to have Kenny back.

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