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South Park Creators Get Great Bill Hader Intro During TV Academy HOF

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were honored during the Television Academy Hall of Fame with a great intro from Bill Hader.

Article Summary South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone entered the Television Academy Hall of Fame this week.

Bill Hader introduced the South Park duo, sharing how their writers room shaped his comedy and storytelling.

The honor arrived as South Park marked its 29th birthday, with Season 29 set to premiere September 16.

Parker and Stone also reflected on South Park deadlines, sacrifices, and why the pressure keeps the show alive.

As Thursdays go, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had a pretty good one this week. With Season 29 set to hit Comedy Central on September 16th, the duo not only celebrated the long-running animated series's 29th birthday but were also honored as part of this year's Television Academy Hall of Fame class. Emmy Award-winning comedy icon Bill Hader introduced the award, offering a great "fish dick" anecdote as some insight into his time as a writer on the show. "People say, 'You wrote on the show!' But, I didn't. I got paid to laugh and watch all these writers and learn from them, and how to tell a story. I would not have been able truly to run my own show without watching these guys. That's where I learned everything," Hader shared.

Regarding the personal costs that come with keeping South Park going, Stone thanks his family, "because I've missed a few birthdays. And also, we got the occasional fatwa and security situations." As for what continues to motivate them season after season, it's all about deadlines. "Trey and I would never have gotten a single episode of television or episode of 'South Park' on television without a deadline. And that, for me, is what television is about. Something going on the air," Stone added. Along with Parker and Stone, the Television Academy also honored documentarian icon Sheila Nevins, 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley, actor Ted Danson, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Hacks star Jean Smart.

South Park Creators on Embracing "Bully Mentality" to Take On Trump

The topic of the long-running animated series's focus on Trump was also a hot topic during the duo's one-on-one with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chair and CEO Mike De Luca during the South Park Emmy Official FYC event in Los Angeles earlier this month. For the record, Parker and Stone made it clear that their original plan was to go after Trump as a one-shot. That changed when they saw how it turned out and the reaction it received.

"We were just going to do that first show [Season 27 opener] with the Trump stuff.' We laid into him so hard, and the thing became: 'Well, who's the bully now?' It became this just totally juvenile joke of like, 'We're not gonna stop. We're going to do it every single week.' Even when everyone's like, 'OK, guys, move on,' [we're] like, 'Nope, we're not moving on. We're going to keep going, going, going.' That became the joke," Parker shared. "To me, that was the whole season, was that they kept reacting, and we were like, 'Well, God damn it. All right, we'll do it some more.'"

As for Parker and Stone being concerned about a backlash from the Trump Administration, Stone referred back to the duo's all-or-nothing attitude, where they would rather lose it all than play it safe. It was a bully mentality," Stone shared. "We don't care. We don't give a fuck. We say it all the time. We're not irresponsible, but we'll go back to Colorado. We don't give a fuck." Yes, that included the possibility of losing the show. "[With] last season, the thing that felt powerful about it wasn't just that we're going to say this thing or we're going to go there [but] that we're going to throw our show on the table," he added.

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