Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park Cyberattack? Here's Our S29E06: "City Endings" Preview

Power outages, Chinese cyberattacks, and... Kenny?!? Here's our preview for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park (aka "South America") S29E06: "City Endings."

Article Summary South Park S29E06 "City Endings" hits Thanksgiving Eve with power outages, cyberattack fears, and Kenny back from the dead.

Comedy Central’s official South Park synopsis says the boys dig into what’s really behind the outages hitting South America.

The preview tees up South Park taking aim at Chinese cyberattack panic and the scandals tied to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

South Park S29E05 "We Be Clubbin'" delivered a heartfelt Tweek and Craig story, with club sports satire and a hard-earned happy ending.

When the town finds itself on the receiving end of some mysterious power outages, the people of South America are certain they know what's to blame: Chinese cyberattacks. But our boys? They're not convinced – and then there's the not-so-small matter of Kenny returning from the dead. That's right, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka "South America") will be taking on the sex and spy scandals surrounding Trump's BFF, Nvidia CEO & Co-Founder Jensen Huang, in S29E06: "City Endings." Here's a look at a preview for tonight's Thanksgiving Eve episode, followed by a look back at our real-time thoughts on S29E05: "We Be Clubbin.'"

South Park/South America S29E06: "City Endings" Preview

South Park/South America Season 29 Episode 6: "City Endings" – When mysterious power outages strike South America, the townspeople fear Chinese cyberattacks. It's up to the boys to discover what's really going on.

S29E05: "We Be Clubbin'" – Our Real-Time Thoughts

It's been… what? Five years since we've seen Tweek? Damn.

How soon into the episode do we get the first Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) reference?

"It's no fun punching down on losers": Mr. Hand, regarding why there won't be any jokes about the Republicans getting their asses kicked during the midterms. But PC Principal is more than ready to shake off the past few years.

Mr. Garrison and PC Principal announce some big changes to South America Elementary. https://t.co/aXcZfgIKlt — South America (@SouthPark) November 12, 2026

THEY FORGOT IT WAS TWEEK AND CRAIG'S ANNIVERSARY!!! WHAT?!?!? It seems the midterm elections and last week's beef battle distracted everyone.

Wait… are Tweek and Craig the show's Heated Rivalry??? Things aren't looking good between them – and Cartman just broke the news to Tweek that club sports kids pretty much dedicate themselves to sports and those who play them. Uh-oh.

South America Club Sports (SACS): Yeah, I laughed. My inner five-year-old found it hysterical.

Yeah, that really is how they get you: five, ten, twenty dollars at a time. This episode isn't exactly an advertisement for organized local sports. Or for having kids. I'm exhausted just watching it. It is sad how parents get beaten down into believing that they're bad parents if they don't keep paying, keep hustling.

SIDE NOTE: I think they fucked up where the commercial break should've kicked in – maybe two seconds too soon.

I'm hating this entire experience just watching it play out – and that "A" and "B" shit is heartbreaking.

It was nice to see Tweek unleash a bit on Craig – and I knew that dude was going to market them as a gay couple. Tweek is now a "player," not a "payer," as a Triple-A-level club kid. What did I tell you? Heated Rivalry.

"Doesn't your child deserve to have SACS?" Yup, that's wrong on so many levels – and Tweek and Craig were officially rolled out as the "Heated Rivalry" couple.

Oh shit… Craig snapped, and my heart is breaking. He even freaked out Tweek – which is saying a lot.

Those final moments are among the most heartfelt and beautiful we've ever seen in animation, especially from a show that's not always known for them. It was a happy ending, and one that was sorely needed. Maybe it was Parker and Stone's message of hope after last week's midterm elections. Whatever the reason, I'm holding out for the best for Tweet and Craig, and that tonight is the start of a better future for them.

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