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South Park, Dexter Returns, NCIS: Origins & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, NCIS: Origins, SNL UK, AHS 13, Will Trent, The Rookie, South Park, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Article Summary South Park leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as the franchise’s latest Apple, Google, and Paramount clash grabs headlines.

Dexter: Resurrection returns with a Season 2 Devil’s Night debut tease, while NCIS: Origins drops a haunting new trailer.

Lanterns shines with new production intel and casting what-ifs, alongside updates on AHS 13, Will Trent, and The Rookie.

SNL UK, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, and more round out a packed TV news lineup for South Park fans to dive into.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Drunk History, American Dad!, Lanterns, NCIS: Origins, SNL UK, AHS 13, Will Trent, The Rookie, Law & Order: SVU, South Park, TWD: Daryl Dixon & Dead City, Dexter: Resurrection, VisionQuest, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 9th, 2026:

Drunk History Sets 3-Episode Return, Moves to Comedy Central YouTube

WWE Raw Review: Burning Cars and Sending Messages

Lonesome Dove: Larry McMurtry's Novel Set for Netflix Series Adapt

American Dad! 400th Episode Milestone Event Gets Series Recap Trailer

Lanterns Editor-Assoc. Producer on E03/E04, Guy, Sinestro & Lianna

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Trailer: Gibbs' Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

SNL UK Midweek: Jeff Goldblum Teaches Freddie Meredith His Secret

American Horror Story: 13 Posts Constance Langdon Look, Coven Recap

Will Trent S05: "The Pitt" Star Metz Set as New GBI Deputy Director

SNL UK Sept. Shows: Demetriou/ Royal Blood & Dimoldenberg/Chinouriri

The Rookie Cast Wish Jenna Dewan Good Luck with Dancing with the Stars

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Poster Spotlights Hargitay's Capt. Benson

South Park Now "South America"? Duo Hits Apple, Google, Paramount

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Final Season Teaser; Jimmy Smits Joins

How Well Do SNL UK Cast Members Know Those Series 1 Sketches?

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Finale: "Tenebrae" Images Released

Star Trek: The Next Generation Could Have Run 10 Seasons: Braga

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Set for Devil's Night Debut: New Teaser

Lanterns with Josh Brolin Starring as Hal Jordan? It Nearly Happened

VisionQuest Showrunner on Tony Stark/Avengers: Endgame Connection

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Fears Strike After Unions Reject Pay Increase

Small Prophets Series 2 Announced: Set for 2027; Moving to BBC One

South Park/Trump, AHS 13, Lucifer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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