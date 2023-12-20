Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, south park, trailer

South Park (Not Suitable for Children) Preview: Cartman's Got "Cred"

Cartman's looking for as much "Cred" as he can get in this preview for Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park (Not Suitable for Children).

In a very surprising move, Trey Parker & Matt Stone dropped their latest special event on Paramount+ earlier today – and now we have a sneak preview to pass along for South Park (Not Suitable for Children). When the word gets out that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy investigates the seedy underbelly of the world of online influencers. Meanwhile, the boys get caught up in trendy hydration – with Cartman concerned about having enough "Cred" at school.

Currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. & Canada (and available on the service internationally on December 21 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy on December 23, with other international markets to follow), here's a first-look preview & official teaser for South Park (Not Suitable for Children):

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

