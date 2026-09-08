Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: paramount, south park, trump

South Park Now "South America"? Duo Hits Apple, Google, Paramount

In a dig at Trump, Apple, Google, and Paramount, South Park announced that it was changing its name to "South America" with Season 29.

There's nothing like winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program this week, and a 29th season kicking off on Comedy Central next week, to inspire Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park. Having walked home with some serious award hardware for the Donald Trump-skewering "Sermon on the Mount," Parker and Stone released a statement that twisted the knife on Trump's weird obsession with renaming everything "America" – and the willingness of big companies to pretty much kiss his ass and go along with it. Guess what's getting a new name? "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," But the duo would be remiss if they didn't thank Paramount: "We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation."

Comedy Central's South Park Season 29 premieres next Wednesday, September 16th, at 10 pm ET/PT:

Following their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program, South Park is making a big change. Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone announce: "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to… pic.twitter.com/nRkNaoUSVp — South America (@SouthPark) September 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

South Park Creators Discuss Pushing Back on Blurring Trump's Penis

During an animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Parker and Stone were joined by Andy Samberg (Comedy Central's Digman!) and Mike Judge (Comedy Central's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head), with host Josh Horowitz asking the duo what they made of the reaction that the episode has gotten and if they anticipated it. "We're terribly sorry," Parker shared, with an occasional nod and smile (while Stone laughed along).

But the duo wasn't quite done discussing the episode, with Parker and Stone asked if the network sent along any notes about what the animated series had planned. The biggest debate topic? The size of Trump's penis and whether or not it would be blurred. "It's always like, 'So we love the episode,' but that's what happened. They're like, 'OK, but we're gonna blur the penis.' And I'm like, 'No, you're not gonna blur the penis,'" Parker revealed, with Stone adding, "We put eyes on the penis." Parker continued, noting that they told the network that "if we put eyes on the penis, we won't blur it. And then that was a whole conversation for about four fucking days. It's a character."

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone kept it short and sweet with their deadpan response to the reaction over last night's very topical Season 27 premiere | #SDCC 2025 pic.twitter.com/vccHPfjhkz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!