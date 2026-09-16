Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park Returns Tonight with S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs"

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns to Comedy Central tonight! Here's our preview for S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs."

Article Summary South Park returns tonight on Comedy Central with Season 29, Episode 1, “South American Biker Gangs.”

S29E01 centers on e-bikes hitting South America as the boys take over and the town spirals into chaos.

The Season 29 premiere hints Trey Parker and Matt Stone may be hiding bigger surprises beyond the episode setup.

South Park enters its new season fresh off an Emmy win for “Sermon on the Mount,” adding momentum tonight.

With a brand-new Emmy Awards win and a name change in play, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park (aka "South America") is charging hard heading into its 29th season. That brings us to tonight's season opener, where the introduction of e-bikes sets the town on a downward societal spiral that culminates in chaos. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that there's a whole lot that Parker, Stone, and the writers aren't telling us. With that in mind, here's a look at what we know about tonight's episode, S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs," followed by a look back at the long-running Comedy Central animated series' recent big awards season win.

South Park S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs"

South Park Season 29 Episode 1: "South American Biker Gangs" – When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets, and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America.

When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America, in an all-new episode titled "South American Biker Gangs" premiering Wednesday, September 16 at 10p on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/WbMBdaShKf — South America (@SouthPark) September 14, 2026

Earlier this month, "Sermon on the Mount" took home Emmy Awards hardware with a win as Outstanding Animated Program. To say it was a tough field would be an understatement, with the long-running animated series taking on FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions.

Now, we're getting a chance to check out what Parker had to share while accepting the award. As the team took the stage, Parker thanked them for their commitment to the show. In addition, Parker thanked the Television Academy for continuing to produce television and the fans for ensuring the show wasn't canceled during its 30-year run. Here's a look at what the show's co-creator had to share:

South Park Creators Get Great Bill Hader Intro During TV Academy HOF

As Thursdays go, Parker and Stone had a pretty good one last month. With the show returning later this month, the duo not only celebrated the long-running animated series's 29th birthday on August 14th but were also honored as part of this year's Television Academy Hall of Fame class. Emmy Award-winning comedy icon Bill Hader introduced the award, offering a great "fish dick" anecdote as some insight into his time as a writer on the show. "People say, 'You wrote on the show!' But, I didn't. I got paid to laugh and watch all these writers and learn from them, and how to tell a story. I would not have been able truly to run my own show without watching these guys. That's where I learned everything," Hader shared.

Regarding the personal costs that come with keeping South Park going, Stone thanks his family, "because I've missed a few birthdays. And also, we got the occasional fatwa and security situations." As for what continues to motivate them season after season, it's all about deadlines. "Trey and I would never have gotten a single episode of television or episode of 'South Park' on television without a deadline. And that, for me, is what television is about. Something going on the air," Stone added. Along with Parker and Stone, the Television Academy also honored documentarian icon Sheila Nevins, 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley, actor Ted Danson, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Hacks star Jean Smart.

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