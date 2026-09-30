Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown": AI Trump Returns & More

In South Park S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown," Butters takes on billionaire weenies (really), Trump returns in a very AI way, and much more.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning South Park/South America Season 29 returns tonight, and Butters has a problem. A serious problem. It seems there's an infestation of billionaires looking to build AI data centers wherever there's a free patch of grass – and Butters is looking to do something about it. With that in mind, we have a look at what S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" had to offer with a real-time rundown of our thoughts on the season's second episode.

South Park Season 29 E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" Real-Time Thoughts

Anyone who thought last week's season premiere was going to be uplifting or offer some hope, Parker and Stone wasted little time putting those hopes to rest. Sadly, we're assuming that Kenny is still dead (we're still hating hard on Randy).

So, Butters' "happy place" is watching Dr. Pimple Popper – and he's pissed that the billionaires and the AI data centers are screwing with the power grid and keeping him from his "happy place."

If even Butters is pissed off about AI data centers, you know there has to be something to it – despite Butters' parents considering him a "libtard" and that AI was the future of South Park/South America.

Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator. pic.twitter.com/26MxqzS3Vh — South America (@SouthPark) October 1, 2026

Yup, there really is a "Weenietown," and it's populated by bowtie-wearing penises who continue getting rich off of AI.

Of course, Butters' parents are blaming the measles vaccine for turning their son into a legit "libtard."

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Weenietown is trying to convince the billionaires to stay in the background and not make the public annoyed with them, but that doesn't work with their podcast and social media plans.

"It's South America, kid. No one really gives a shit": a heartbreaking line.

It's interesting to see the difference between "old" billionaires and "new" billionaires – with the latter rejecting the hedonism of the former, while whining about wanting to go on podcasts and to be cool. But these days, can you really shut up a billionaire when it's so easy for them to be their own worst enemies?

The Grand Theft Auto VI joke continues… and could be the perfect weapon against AI data centers.

Just to be clear? Butters' parents believe that getting Butters vaccinated has turned him into a "transsexual libtard" who will die on the streets of South Park/South America. God, I hate them as much as Randy.

Damn. That image of the empty TV newsroom, with AI writing the teleprompter script praising billionaires and AI data centers, was painful and effective. The billionaires bought the station, so they now control the "truth".

South Park is proving its timeliness with that Macklemore reference and the FBI Director Kash Patel/beastality joke.

Holy crap, even Butters was broken – but maybe not? Butters lures the "new" billionaires from Billionaire Weenietown with the promise of a podcast, sucking them up into a vacuum and sending off to somewhere else. In return, the "old" billionaires keep their promise and relocate their AI data center.

Wait… what's this? We've got AI Donald Trump taking a dump and… well, we won't spoil it because we can't do it justice. If you thought South Park/South America lost its sense of fight and "F**k you," tonight's episode shut that down in a big way.

Named "One of the All-Time Greatest TV Shows" by Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series South Park, created by comic geniuses Trey Parker and Matt Stone, features the breathtakingly irreverent and ruthlessly funny misadventures of four foul-mouthed, troublemaking young boys in a small town nestled in the Colorado Rockies.

It has been praised by the prestigious Peabody committee as "Comedy Central's notoriously rude, undeniably fearless lampoon of all that is self-important and hypocritical in American life, regardless of race, creed, color or celebrity status." We couldn't agree more. South Park continues to surprise even its most devoted fans each and every week. Known for its unbelievably immediate and ruthless responses to world events, South Park's previous episodes brought up-to-the-minute news and pop culture icons (including Al Gore, J. Lo, Kanye West, Oprah, Sir Elton John, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and P. Diddy) to the town of South Park for social commentary and good old-fashioned ridicule.

South Park launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the animated short entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are Executive Producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bill Hader, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are Producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!