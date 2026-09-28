Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S29E02 Trailer: Butters vs. Billionaires & AI Data Centers

Returning to Comedy Central this Wednesday, check out the trailer for South Park/South America S29E02, as Butters takes on AI data centers.

Article Summary South Park Season 29 Episode 2 returns Wednesday on Comedy Central, with Butters targeting billionaires and AI data centers.

The new South Park trailer teases Butters lashing out as rich tech moguls build disruptive AI facilities in town.

Episode 2 follows a Season 29 premiere that tackled Trump-era damage through South America's escalating e-bike conflict.

Real-time thoughts on South Park S29E01 spotlight Cartman, Randy, and a darker allegory about scapegoats and division.

After a Season 29 opener that took on the state of affairs in Trump's America, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning South Park/South America returns this week with the season's second episode. Based on the released overview and trailer, it seems some billionaires and their AI data centers have found themselves on Butters' bad side. Not good.

Here's a look at the episode trailer that was released for this Wednesday's episode of Comedy Central's South Park Season 29:

Butters is unhappy with the data centers that the billionaires are building in our backyards. An all-new episode of South America premieres this Wednesday on Comedy Central at 10/9c and streaming next day on Paramount +. pic.twitter.com/7CDySxYOVY — South America (@SouthPark) September 28, 2026

South Park S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" Real-Time Thoughts

Yeah, they're not fucking around. Even the opening theme was changed to "South America."

Cartman faking being bullied means that he's got some kind of shit planned. Yup, he wants a bicycle.

Oh, yeah. When you think of someone being respectful of the rules of the road, how could you not think of Cartman?

Oh, Christ! Randy's got a hard-on against e-bikes. I'm going to assume that he's going to go over the top about it. Yup, he compared e-bikes to slavery. This isn't going to go well…

And now, we've got Stan, Kyle, and Kenny looking to go the Chinese knock-off route to get e-bikes, too.

You know, the show is making a good point. Why the fuck do we let kids use machines that can go that fast without a license?

So, it's the drivers vs. the bikers vs. the e-bikers? Oh, god…

Det. Harris can't change the laws – despite Randy's Google-inspired bribe of money and cigars – but he has high hopes that the country will get better when November comes – when Grand Theft Auto VI comes out. Nice.

In case you haven't noticed it yet, Randy's bike club and their efforts to change the laws for the betterment of South America are a ten-ton allegory to what we've been seeing from right-wing groups in communities across the country.

Extra points to the reporter for that dig about the resident being outraged about e-bikes but not about the name of the town being changed. Feel free to substitute any number of religious, ethnic, and other demographic groups that have been made scapegoat-villains by Trump for e-bikes.

While Randy and his old dudes are committing a hate crime (a disturbing moment) against Mr. Kim, we're learning why the kids are loving the e-bikes so much: a sense of freedom and independence that doesn't leave them hooked to their phones. It's heartbreaking that Stan believes his dad would change his mind if he knew what e-bikes meant to Stan. That's just not the case.

Cartman, aka "El Gordo," is claiming to be the leader of a "vicious South American biker gang" that doesn't exist. Of course.

A masked Kenny tries to broker a peace deal with the old bikers – only to be taken down for his efforts. Blown up, to be precise.

Randy realizes that it was Kenny who was killed – and yet, he still uses Kenny's death to get e-bikes banned. Because as the song says, "South America" won't change for anyone – no matter who suffers. That was a sobering episode that some folks might write off for not having Trump in it – but the damage that Trump has done to this country was all over this episode.

SUMMARY: While Donald Trump was MIA on screen for tonight's Season 29 opener, the serious and lasting damage he's done to communities across the country radiates throughout Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 29 Episode 1: "South American Biker Gangs." It's clear that the e-bike riders were a ten-ton metaphor to any number of groups used as scapegoats, but it was the heartbreak and somber moments blended throughout the absurdity that really stood out. Oh, and we really, really hate Randy.

Cartman terrorizes his friends and the entire town of South America with his new e-bike. pic.twitter.com/cNWlZ2Ophr — South America (@SouthPark) September 17, 2026

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