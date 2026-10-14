Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S29E03 Preview: South America's Got Aura Battle Blues

With aura battles across South America, here's our preview for tonight's episode of South Park, S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face."

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series South Park (aka South America) returns tonight, and it looks like South America has another problem on its hands. Aura battles – and they're breaking out everywhere. But what's an older brother to do? If you're Kyle, you make sure your little brother is running cringe-free. We can't believe we just wrote that. Here's a look at what's on tap with S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face," followed by our real-time thoughts on the season's previous episode:

South Park/South America S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face"

South Park/South America S29E03: "You Like That On Your Face" – When aura battles take over South America, Kyle tries to help his little brother not be cringe.

South Park Season 29 E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" Real-Time Thoughts

Anyone who thought last week's season premiere was going to be uplifting or offer some hope, Parker and Stone wasted little time putting those hopes to rest. Sadly, we're assuming that Kenny is still dead (we're still hating hard on Randy).

So, Butters' "happy place" is watching Dr. Pimple Popper – and he's pissed that the billionaires and the AI data centers are screwing with the power grid and keeping him from his "happy place."

If even Butters is pissed off about AI data centers, you know there has to be something to it – despite Butters' parents considering him a "libtard" and that AI was the future of South Park/South America.

Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator. pic.twitter.com/26MxqzS3Vh — South America (@SouthPark) October 1, 2026

Yup, there really is a "Weenietown," and it's populated by bowtie-wearing penises who continue getting rich off of AI.

Of course, Butters' parents are blaming the measles vaccine for turning their son into a legit "libtard."

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Weenietown is trying to convince the billionaires to stay in the background and not make the public annoyed with them, but that doesn't work with their podcast and social media plans.

"It's South America, kid. No one really gives a shit": a heartbreaking line.

It's interesting to see the difference between "old" billionaires and "new" billionaires – with the latter rejecting the hedonism of the former, while whining about wanting to go on podcasts and to be cool. But these days, can you really shut up a billionaire when it's so easy for them to be their own worst enemies?

The Grand Theft Auto VI joke continues… and could be the perfect weapon against AI data centers.

Just to be clear? Butters' parents believe that getting Butters vaccinated has turned him into a "transsexual libtard" who will die on the streets of South Park/South America. God, I hate them as much as Randy.

Damn. That image of the empty TV newsroom, with AI writing the teleprompter script praising billionaires and AI data centers, was painful and effective. The billionaires bought the station, so they now control the "truth".

South Park is proving its timeliness with that Macklemore reference and the FBI Director Kash Patel/beastality joke.

Holy crap, even Butters was broken – but maybe not? Butters lures the "new" billionaires from Billionaire Weenietown with the promise of a podcast, sucking them up into a vacuum and sending off to somewhere else. In return, the "old" billionaires keep their promise and relocate their AI data center.

Wait… what's this? We've got AI Donald Trump taking a dump and… well, we won't spoil it because we can't do it justice. If you thought South Park/South America lost its sense of fight and "F**k you," tonight's episode shut that down in a big way.

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