Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: South America, south park

South Park S29E03: South America Becomes an Aura Battle Battleground

In this Wednesday's episode of South Park, South America is an aura battle background - and Kyle needs to prepare his little brother for it.

Article Summary South Park Season 29 Episode 3 teases a new aura battle craze, with Kyle trying to keep his little brother from being cringe.

The new South Park promo frames South America as chaos central, setting up another sharp, absurd satire from Parker and Stone.

A quick look back at South Park S29E02 revisits Butters’ fight against AI data centers, billionaires, and media manipulation.

Billionaire Weenietown pushed South Park’s political satire hard, ending with a wild AI Donald Trump gag that lands brutally.

As South America (aka, South Park) continues devolving into a steaming pile of MAGA madness, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning animated series returns this Wednesday with a new episode. And based on the promo trailer that was released, it looks like "aura battles" have become the norm around "South America" – and Kyle needs to make sure that his little brother is ready.

Here's a look at the promo trailer for this Wednesday's episode, followed by our real-time thoughts on the previous episode of South Park, S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown":

When aura battles take over South America, Kyle tries to help his little brother not be cringe. An all-new episode of South America premieres this Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central and streaming next day on Paramount+ https://t.co/IMzMbiVUGH — South America (@SouthPark) October 12, 2026

South Park Season 29 E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" Real-Time Thoughts

Anyone who thought last week's season premiere was going to be uplifting or offer some hope, Parker and Stone wasted little time putting those hopes to rest. Sadly, we're assuming that Kenny is still dead (we're still hating hard on Randy).

So, Butters' "happy place" is watching Dr. Pimple Popper – and he's pissed that the billionaires and the AI data centers are screwing with the power grid and keeping him from his "happy place."

If even Butters is pissed off about AI data centers, you know there has to be something to it – despite Butters' parents considering him a "libtard" and that AI was the future of South Park/South America.

Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator. pic.twitter.com/26MxqzS3Vh — South America (@SouthPark) October 1, 2026

Yup, there really is a "Weenietown," and it's populated by bowtie-wearing penises who continue getting rich off of AI.

Of course, Butters' parents are blaming the measles vaccine for turning their son into a legit "libtard."

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Weenietown is trying to convince the billionaires to stay in the background and not make the public annoyed with them, but that doesn't work with their podcast and social media plans.

"It's South America, kid. No one really gives a shit": a heartbreaking line.

It's interesting to see the difference between "old" billionaires and "new" billionaires – with the latter rejecting the hedonism of the former, while whining about wanting to go on podcasts and to be cool. But these days, can you really shut up a billionaire when it's so easy for them to be their own worst enemies?

The Grand Theft Auto VI joke continues… and could be the perfect weapon against AI data centers.

Just to be clear? Butters' parents believe that getting Butters vaccinated has turned him into a "transsexual libtard" who will die on the streets of South Park/South America. God, I hate them as much as Randy.

Damn. That image of the empty TV newsroom, with AI writing the teleprompter script praising billionaires and AI data centers, was painful and effective. The billionaires bought the station, so they now control the "truth".

South Park is proving its timeliness with that Macklemore reference and the FBI Director Kash Patel/beastality joke.

Holy crap, even Butters was broken – but maybe not? Butters lures the "new" billionaires from Billionaire Weenietown with the promise of a podcast, sucking them up into a vacuum and sending off to somewhere else. In return, the "old" billionaires keep their promise and relocate their AI data center.

Wait… what's this? We've got AI Donald Trump taking a dump and… well, we won't spoil it because we can't do it justice. If you thought South Park/South America lost its sense of fight and "F**k you," tonight's episode shut that down in a big way.

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